Ousted Trump Staffer Claims Man Told Her She Should Be 'Gang-R-ped' Before Shocking NBA Drink-Throwing Incident

A former Trump staffer who was "forced to resign" after she threw a drink at a fan during an NBA game claims a man told her she should be "gang-r-ped" moments before she decided to strike, RadarOnline.com can report.

Britt McHenry, who had just started her new job as press advisor to the State Department, shared her side of the story and noted that she was sticking up for herself and other women in similar situations.