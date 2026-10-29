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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Ousted Trump Staffer Claims Man Told Her She Should Be 'Gang-R-ped' Before Shocking NBA Drink-Throwing Incident

Britt McHenry has shared her version of events after she was kicked out of an NBA game for throwing a drink on a fan.
Source: BRITTMCHENRY/INSTAGRAM, BRITTMCHENRY/X

Britt McHenry has shared her version of events after she was kicked out of an NBA game for throwing a drink on a fan.

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Oct. 29 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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A former Trump staffer who was "forced to resign" after she threw a drink at a fan during an NBA game claims a man told her she should be "gang-r-ped" moments before she decided to strike, RadarOnline.com can report.

Britt McHenry, who had just started her new job as press advisor to the State Department, shared her side of the story and noted that she was sticking up for herself and other women in similar situations.

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Britt McHenry Defends Winnie Harlow

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Photo of Britt McHenry
Source: BRITTMCHENRY/X

Britt McHenry insisted she was standing up for herself and another model who was being trashed by a rowdy fan.

McHenry, 40, posted a video message on X, explaining that she and a friend, YouTuber Andrew Fenichel, were attending the Washington Wizards-Milwaukee Bucks game on October 21 in D.C., when someone seated near her started heckling Kyle Kuzma, a former Wizards player now with the Bucks.

Kuzma is engaged to model Winnie Harlow, who has vitiligo, a condition that causes patches of skin to lose pigmentation.

"He's saying things like, 'Kuzma, you suck because your girl's hideous,'" McHenry claimed. "[He] made comments about her skin condition. Said it was like Michael Jackson. Said just vile things about her."

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Source: @BRITTMCHENRY/X

That's when the former ESPN reporter had enough and told the heckler to ease up.

"I then make a snarky comment. Probably shouldn't have, but everyone behind me laughed, and just said, 'Oh, I'm sure your girlfriend's really beautiful,'" McHenry continued.

"Guy in that row, whether he was with that man or not, turns around and says something to me, 'Why don't you shut the f--k up, you dumb b---ch?'"

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Britt McHenry Wishes She Had Just 'Left' the Seats

She had just started a job in the Trump administration before being forced to resign following the controversy.
Source: MEGA

She had just started a job in the Trump administration before being forced to resign following the controversy.

McHenry said she and her friend briefly left their seats and were offered chairs in another section, but decided to return because Fenichel had spent big bucks on some good tickets.

"In hindsight, I wish we had left," she confessed, saying that's when the crowd turned on her and started hurling drinks at her.

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Britt McHenry Threw Her Drink After a Fan 'Said Something Vile'

McHenry admitted to making a 'snarky comment' to the fan.
Source: BRITTMCHENRY/INSTAGRAM

McHenry admitted to making a 'snarky comment' to the fan.

"And the main agitator says something truly vile to me about what should be done to me, allegedly about getting gang-r-ped outside," she accused. "And that is when I threw the rest of my beer in that direction, turned around, and said, 'Drew, let's get out of here.'

"Once I turned, all those guys started pelting us with towels that were given out before the game [and] their drinks."

She said that while she left the game voluntarily, the agitator was thrown out completely. McHenry summed up her actions by saying, "I was sticking up for Winnie Harlow, a woman that I admire and many women and young girls look up to. And I was sticking up for myself."

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Britt McHenry Caught On Video Berating a Tow Truck Worker

The former ESPN star has faced punishment for her actions in the past.
Source: BRITTMCHENRY/INSTAGRAM

The former ESPN star has faced punishment for her actions in the past.

McHenry is no stranger to causing controversy on video. She previously made headlines in 2015 after ESPN suspended her when footage emerged of her berating a towing company employee in Washington, D.C.

"Do you feel good about your job? So I could be a college dropout and do the same thing? Why, 'cause I have a brain, and you don't?" she said in the video.

"Maybe if I was missing some teeth, they would hire me, huh?... 'Cause I'm on television, and you're in a f------ trailer, honey," she added.

McHenry later apologized, saying she had allowed her "emotions to get the best" of her.

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