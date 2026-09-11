Ex-ESPN reporter Britt McHenry Joins Trump Administration After Suing Fox News Over Sexual Harassment Claims
Sept. 11 2026, Updated 12:00 p.m. ET
Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry has landed a new job with the Trump Administration working under Marco Rubio.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 40–year-old will serve as press adviser to the diplomatic agency working under the Secretary of State.
McHenry 'Honored' to Work for President
She announced the move by sharing a picture of herself by the official seal in the Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington.
Taking to X, she wrote: "It is true. I am honored to serve as a newly appointed press advisor to the State Department, our country’s highest diplomatic institution. Proud to serve for and work alongside some truly incredible people."
Writing in a separate post on LinkedIn, McHenry added: "I am beyond excited to start this new chapter today and am thankful to every person who helped me in pursuing and achieving this opportunity. For 17 years, I have worked on camera covering the news. Now, I get to take that experience and apply it to our country’s highest diplomatic agency."
'I've Admired Marco Rubio's Political Career'
"As a fellow Floridian, I have followed and admired Secretary Marco Rubio's political career from its inception to the outstanding leadership he shows today in the Administration," she continued. "He has appointed an exceptional staff, and I look forward to serving them and our nation."
Her appointment comes three years after McHenry was fired by ESPN during a sweeping round of company layoffs.
McHenry’s time at the network was plagued by controversies, including in 2015 when she was suspended after security footage caught her berating a towing company clerk.
She later issued an apology, admitting that she allowed her "emotions to get the best" of her during an intense moment.
Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Following her ESPN exit, McHenry transitioned toward right-wing political commentary, making appearances on Fox News Media and Fox 5 DC.
But in 2019, she filed an explosive sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News and co-host George "Tyrus" Murdoch, accusing him of sending sexually explicit text messages and claiming the network retaliated against her after she complained.
In her lawsuit, filed in New York district court, McHenry claimed she "suffered humiliation, emotional anguish, derailment of her career and significant loss of economic opportunities" after she raised concerns about Tyrus, a former WWE wrestler.
McHenry had alleged that for months, in 2018, Tyrus sent her sexually explicit text messages as they both worked on their show Un-PC. She said when she complained, Fox Nation executive Jennifer Rauchet, who was also named in the lawsuit, told her she was "replaceable." Tyrus had denied the allegations.
The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed by both parties in 2021 after reaching a confidential settlement.
After dismissing her lawsuit, McHenry told The Daily Beast: "I am very proud to have stood up for my rights and hope that I have empowered other women to do the same. Although I fully stand by the truth of my allegations, I am pleased to put this matter behind me and move forward with my career."