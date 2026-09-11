Ex-ESPN reporter Britt McHenry Joins Trump Administration After Suing Fox News Over Sexual Harassment Claims

She announced the move by sharing a picture of herself by the official seal in the Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington.

Taking to X, she wrote: "It is true. I am honored to serve as a newly appointed press advisor to the State Department, our country’s highest diplomatic institution. Proud to serve for and work alongside some truly incredible people."

Writing in a separate post on LinkedIn, McHenry added: "I am beyond excited to start this new chapter today and am thankful to every person who helped me in pursuing and achieving this opportunity. For 17 years, I have worked on camera covering the news. Now, I get to take that experience and apply it to our country’s highest diplomatic agency."