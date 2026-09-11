Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Marco Rubio

Ex-ESPN reporter Britt McHenry Joins Trump Administration After Suing Fox News Over Sexual Harassment Claims

picture of Britt McHenry
Source: @brittmchenry/instagram

Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry has joined the Trump administration.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2026, Updated 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry has landed a new job with the Trump Administration working under Marco Rubio.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 40–year-old will serve as press adviser to the diplomatic agency working under the Secretary of State.

Article continues below advertisement

McHenry 'Honored' to Work for President

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Britt McHenry
Source: @brittmchenry/instagram

The 40-year-old announced her new job on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

She announced the move by sharing a picture of herself by the official seal in the Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington.

Taking to X, she wrote: "It is true. I am honored to serve as a newly appointed press advisor to the State Department, our country’s highest diplomatic institution. Proud to serve for and work alongside some truly incredible people."

Writing in a separate post on LinkedIn, McHenry added: "I am beyond excited to start this new chapter today and am thankful to every person who helped me in pursuing and achieving this opportunity. For 17 years, I have worked on camera covering the news. Now, I get to take that experience and apply it to our country’s highest diplomatic agency."

Article continues below advertisement

'I've Admired Marco Rubio's Political Career'

picture of Britt McHenry
Source: @brittmchenry/instagram

McHenry's lauded Rubio in LinkedIn post.

Article continues below advertisement

"As a fellow Floridian, I have followed and admired Secretary Marco Rubio's political career from its inception to the outstanding leadership he shows today in the Administration," she continued. "He has appointed an exceptional staff, and I look forward to serving them and our nation."

Her appointment comes three years after McHenry was fired by ESPN during a sweeping round of company layoffs.

McHenry’s time at the network was plagued by controversies, including in 2015 when she was suspended after security footage caught her berating a towing company clerk.

She later issued an apology, admitting that she allowed her "emotions to get the best" of her during an intense moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

picture of Britt McHenry
Source: @brittmchenry/instagram

McHenry's career was overshadowed by lawsuit.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Mike Johnson and Donald Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson Floats Surprising New Job For Donald Trump Post-Presidency — Sending Republicans Wild

BBC interviewer has branded Donald Trump's 9/11 claims 'sick' in a scathing rebuke.

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's 9/11 'Lies' Branded 'Sick' By Andrew Windsor's BBC Interviewer

Article continues below advertisement

Following her ESPN exit, McHenry transitioned toward right-wing political commentary, making appearances on Fox News Media and Fox 5 DC.

But in 2019, she filed an explosive sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News and co-host George "Tyrus" Murdoch, accusing him of sending sexually explicit text messages and claiming the network retaliated against her after she complained.

In her lawsuit, filed in New York district court, McHenry claimed she "suffered humiliation, emotional anguish, derailment of her career and significant loss of economic opportunities" after she raised concerns about Tyrus, a former WWE wrestler.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Britt McHenry
Source: @brittmchenry/instagram

McHenry reached a confidential settlement after lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed.

McHenry had alleged that for months, in 2018, Tyrus sent her sexually explicit text messages as they both worked on their show Un-PC. She said when she complained, Fox Nation executive Jennifer Rauchet, who was also named in the lawsuit, told her she was "replaceable." Tyrus had denied the allegations.

The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed by both parties in 2021 after reaching a confidential settlement.

After dismissing her lawsuit, McHenry told The Daily Beast: "I am very proud to have stood up for my rights and hope that I have empowered other women to do the same. Although I fully stand by the truth of my allegations, I am pleased to put this matter behind me and move forward with my career."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.