Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry, 33, Diagnosed With Brain Tumor After First MRI Scan ‘Surgery is imminent,’ she admits in solemn Twitter post.

Fox Nation host Britt McHenry has a brain tumor and is undergoing surgery.

The Fox News staffer — who previously worked as a reporter for ESPN — revealed the news on her Twitter on Thursday, February 27.

“I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent,” she wrote. “I have a brain tumor. I’m with my amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”

I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent. I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 27, 2020

Two days prior, McHenry, 33, took to Twitter to voice how “nervous” she was about getting an MRI for her neck and brain.

MRI tomorrow for neck and brain. Never had one before, pretty nervous. 😕 — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 25, 2020

Despite receiving bad news following her check-up, she tweeted: “Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on.”

McHenry then urged her followers to get their MRIs early. “It could have saved me,” she said.