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Home > Politics > Barack Obama

FBI Reportedly Found 'Some Evidence' of Ilhan Omar Marriage Fraud During Obama Administration

Photo of Barack Obama, Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Obama-era investigators found 'some evidence' of possible marriage fraud.

Oct. 29 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Federal investigators examined Rep. Ilhan Omar's 2009 marriage during the Obama administration and are now conducting a separate inquiry into her family’s immigration records, according to current and former officials familiar with the probes, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Trump administration has revived scrutiny of the marriage as part of a broader investigation into Omar’s family's immigration history.

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2016 Marriage-Fraud Investigation

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Photo of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security investigated Omar in 2016.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security investigated Omar in the summer of 2016 over allegations that she entered a sham marriage to help a man suspected of being her brother obtain a green card.

Current and former law enforcement officials told a publication that investigators uncovered "some evidence" the marriage was fraudulent.

Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen, in 2009 while she was already a U.S. citizen. She legally divorced him in December 2017.

Prosecutors ultimately concluded the alleged felony fell outside the five-year statute of limitations, preventing charges.

Omar has repeatedly denied that Elmi is her brother and has rejected claims the marriage was arranged for immigration benefits, describing the allegations as a right-wing conspiracy theory that federal officials debunked during her first campaign.

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Trump Administration Renews Scrutiny

Photo of Ilhan Omar, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The current Justice Department is examining Omar’s immigration records and conducted a search of her D.C. home.

President Trump revived the marriage-fraud accusations last week.

His administration has intensified its examination of Omar’s family history as part of a broader look at their journey to the United States as refugees from Somalia.

The Justice Department is conducting a separate criminal investigation into whether Omar or members of her family made false statements on immigration and citizenship documents.

Federal agents searched her Washington, D.C., home on October 12, seizing electronic devices and other materials.

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Questions About Age and Citizenship

Photo of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Investigators are looking into whether inaccurate age information was provided and whether her citizenship could be revoked.

Investigators are examining whether Omar or her late father provided inaccurate information about her age when the family sought legal status after fleeing Somalia in the 1990s.

The inquiry is driven in part by efforts to determine whether grounds exist to revoke her U.S. citizenship and potentially deport her.

Omar has condemned the current investigation as an effort "to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement" over "baseless lies and smear campaigns."

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Obama's Response

Photo of Barack Obama, Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Obama publicly criticized the probe, and the timing so close to the midterms.

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Former President Obama issued a roughly 400-word statement rebuking the Trump administration's actions against Omar and criticizing the Justice Department’s approach.

The aggressive steps against a sitting member of Congress so close to the November 3 midterm elections have raised questions about political timing.

The publication based its reporting on interviews with three current and former officials familiar with the current investigation and six current and former officials knowledgeable about the 2016 probe.

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No Charges Filed

Photo of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Omar has never been charged with marriage fraud and continues to deny the allegations.

Despite the earlier findings of “some evidence,” no marriage-fraud charges were ever brought against Omar because of the statute of limitations.

She has not been charged in the current investigation either and continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing related to her marriage or immigration history.

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