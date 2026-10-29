FBI Reportedly Found 'Some Evidence' of Ilhan Omar Marriage Fraud During Obama Administration

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security investigated Omar in the summer of 2016 over allegations that she entered a sham marriage to help a man suspected of being her brother obtain a green card.

Current and former law enforcement officials told a publication that investigators uncovered "some evidence" the marriage was fraudulent.

Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen, in 2009 while she was already a U.S. citizen. She legally divorced him in December 2017.

Prosecutors ultimately concluded the alleged felony fell outside the five-year statute of limitations, preventing charges.

Omar has repeatedly denied that Elmi is her brother and has rejected claims the marriage was arranged for immigration benefits, describing the allegations as a right-wing conspiracy theory that federal officials debunked during her first campaign.