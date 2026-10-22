'Not to My Knowledge': Ilhan Omar's Careful Reply on Whether Ex-Husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi Is Her Brother — Days After Agents Searched Her DC Home

However, the rumor mill really started churning when Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said last month, "We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States. We know he lives now in London."

Omar and Elmi married in 2009 before divorcing in 2017. Elmi had obtained a conditional marriage-based green card and later withdrew his petition to remove the conditions after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requested additional evidence about the marriage.

Omar, an open and vocal critic of Trump, is now allegedly facing deportation pending a criminal investigation. Mullin claimed the marriage could be considered "illegal activity," and confirmed the department is willing to send her packing if necessary.

"There's no expiration to that. If we can prove it that, maybe you shouldn't have been here in the first place; we'll deport you," Mullin said.

The exact potential crime was not specified, but Mullin seemingly alluded to potentially falsified immigration documents.