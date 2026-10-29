Dolly Parton's Secret Memoir Sells for Jaw-Dropping $13Million After Fierce Bidding War — With Book Set for Release After Her Death

Multiple insiders told a publication that Grand Central Publishing emerged victorious in the multimillion-dollar publishing showdown, scooping up the rights to Parton's highly anticipated memoir.

The blockbuster deal was brokered by literary agency Folio, which previously handled the sale of the country icon's 2020 book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

Folio reportedly claimed they had a $12million offer for the book but "No one believed them, so they all stopped bidding [and] Folio went back to editors," according to the publication.

"They were all like, ‘WTF? You have $12 million, and we aren't beating that,'" a book industry source claimed. In a turn of events, "Grand Central did improve" on the staggering sum and "won the book." It's unclear when the book will be published.