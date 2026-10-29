Inside Henry Winkler's Parents' Escape From Nazi Germany and How It Led to 'Happy Days' Star's Name

That didn't mean that leaving the country – especially with valuable items, such as jewelry – was entirely simple.

Harry came up with a clever idea for how to smuggle expensive pieces out of Germany, knowing that Nazis would stop him and ask him if he had anything of value.

"He took his mother’s jewelry, bought a box of chocolate, melted the chocolate down, put the pieces of jewelry in the chocolate box, melted — poured the chocolate over the jewelry, put the box under his arm," the actor revealed. "So when he was stopped by the Nazis, and they said, 'Are you taking anything of value out of Germany?' he said, 'No, you can open every bag; we’ve got nothing.'"

Once Henry's mother and father arrived in Ellis Island, they sold the jewelry. With that money, they were able to start a new life together.

However, later, he said he was able to "buy the jewelry back, and my parents gave me my great-grandfather’s pocket watch that came out of Germany encased in chocolate."