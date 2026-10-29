Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump for Telling Supporters Their $5,000 Checks May Not Buy a Burger at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump gave Jimmy Kimmel plenty of material when he joked that his proposed $5,000 payments to Americans might not even cover a hamburger and a small dessert at Mar-a-Lago.

During a Wednesday, Oct. 28, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host played footage from Trump's Oct. 27 campaign rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, where the president promoted his proposed "Trump Dividend" before warning supporters about the prices at his private Florida club.

The exchange came less than a week before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, with affordability among the major issues for voters.

An AP-NORC poll found that 85% of voters considered the economy important to their decision, while 84% said the same about the cost of living.