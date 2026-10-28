Trump Claims He'll Accept Midterm Results 'If They’re Honest' — as Critics Predict Prez Will Only Contest Election If GOP Loses

Trump, 80, made the comments while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews before traveling to Texas to campaign for Republican candidates. He was asked how he would work with Democrats if they took control of the House or Senate.

“We’ll figure a way,” Trump said. “Look, I have strong veto. I hope that that won’t be the case. But if it is, that’s happened before with many presidents and you have strong veto and you end up working out deals.”

When a reporter followed up by asking whether he would respect the election results regardless of the outcome, Trump replied, “I will, if they’re honest elections, yes.”

The conditional answer echoes his earlier statements about accepting election results. In 2016, he said he would accept the outcome “if I win.” Before the 2024 election, he said he would accept the results if they were “fair and legal and good,” according to reports.