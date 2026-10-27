Donald Trump Promises $1Million for Voter Fraud Tips Ahead of Midterms: 'Anybody Reporting' Will Be Paid

President Donald Trump said Monday, Oct. 26, that anyone who reports voter fraud leading to an arrest and conviction will receive $1 million, including information involving past elections or the upcoming 2026 midterms.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social just eight days before the Nov. 3 federal election. He did not explain how the reward would be funded, how people should submit tips or who would determine whether a report qualified for payment.

A White House spokesperson referred NBC News to Trump's post and provided no additional details.

The offer comes as Republicans face a competitive fight for control of Congress and as Trump's administration has stepped up efforts involving election administration and alleged voter fraud.