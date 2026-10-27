Donald Trump Promises $1Million for Voter Fraud Tips Ahead of Midterms: 'Anybody Reporting' Will Be Paid
Oct. 27 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump said Monday, Oct. 26, that anyone who reports voter fraud leading to an arrest and conviction will receive $1 million, including information involving past elections or the upcoming 2026 midterms.
Trump made the announcement on Truth Social just eight days before the Nov. 3 federal election. He did not explain how the reward would be funded, how people should submit tips or who would determine whether a report qualified for payment.
A White House spokesperson referred NBC News to Trump's post and provided no additional details.
The offer comes as Republicans face a competitive fight for control of Congress and as Trump's administration has stepped up efforts involving election administration and alleged voter fraud.
Reward Depends On Arrest and Conviction
Trump wrote, "Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!"
The wording makes both an arrest and a conviction conditions for receiving the money.
However, the president did not identify an agency responsible for handling the claims or explain whether the reward would be paid with federal funds, campaign money, or his own money.
The announcement also does not appear to establish a formal public reward program with published eligibility or verification rules.
Voter Fraud Is Rare, Studies Show
Individual cases of illegal voting do occur, but available evidence does not support claims of widespread voter fraud capable of changing federal election outcomes.
The Associated Press reported in September that an administration effort focused on noncitizen voting had resulted in about 1,600 cases and 160 arrests, with experts describing the numbers as evidence of how uncommon the problem is.
Noncitizen voting is illegal in federal elections, but election experts have said it is exceptionally rare.
A federal appeals court reviewing the administration's California case also noted concerns that the government's list of suspected noncitizens could include eligible voters.
Trump has repeatedly alleged widespread election fraud, including after his 2020 loss, but those claims have not been substantiated.
Offer Follows Election-Related Legal Battles
The reward comes amid several election-related legal fights involving the administration.
The Justice Department sued California this month after identifying more than 20,000 people it said were likely noncitizens registered to vote.
The department sought to have mail ballots associated with those voters set aside while their citizenship was reviewed.
On Oct. 26, however, a federal appeals court declined to immediately block California from counting the disputed ballots and sent the matter back to the lower court.
In Alaska, the Justice Department also sued to prevent certification of the Senate race if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses, arguing that a second candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan could create voter confusion.
Reward Differs From Federal Whistleblower Program
Trump's announcement is separate from the Justice Department's recently launched Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, or WHIP.
The program offers $10,000 to $30,000 for qualifying information that leads to criminal charges involving certain types of government and health care fraud. The Treasury Department has committed $25 million to the program.
Trump has also promised $5,000 payments to adult Americans if Republicans win both chambers of Congress, saying the money would come from economic gains and tariffs. He has described the proposal as roughly a $1 trillion "Trump Dividend."
Unlike WHIP, Trump's voter fraud reward currently has no publicly announced funding mechanism, submission process, or detailed rules for determining who would receive the $1 million payment.