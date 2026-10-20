Trump Aides 'Requested Voting Machines to Hack,' According to Report — as GOP Looks to Avoid Midterms Nightmare

More than 1,000 CISA employees have been laid off or pushed out during 's second term, largely as a result of cuts under Musk's DOGE, reducing the agency's workforce by roughly one-third.

Further cuts could follow under Trump's proposed 2027 budget, which would reduce CISA's funding by another $700million and potentially require approximately 900 additional layoffs.

CISA has also cut funding for technology used to monitor election networks and lost personnel who had built relationships with state election officials – reductions that have weakened the agency’s ability to help states secure election infrastructure through penetration testing, cybersecurity sensors, classified intelligence briefings, emergency preparedness exercises and information-sharing with voting machine manufacturers.

CISA provided little or no assistance during preparations for the 2026 midterm elections. Election cybersecurity expert Ryan Macias said the agency was effectively absent during the critical preparation period in 2025 and through mid-September 2026.

States have spent their own money to fill some gaps, but they cannot independently replicate every federal intelligence capability, particularly information about foreign threats.