Donald Trump 'Wants People in Handcuffs' Over Election Fraud Claims — as Kash Patel and Todd Blanche's Jobs Reportedly Hang in the Balance

FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Todd Blanche’s jobs could be at risk over election-related investigations that have failed to result in major arrests. According to a report by Sarah Fitzpatrick, which was based on interviews with more than 40 current and former administration officials, FBI employees, lawmakers and congressional staffers, have allegedly claimed that Trump wants people "in handcuffs" for election fraud, RadarOnline can report.

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Pressure for Indictments & Headlines

Source: MEGA According to a report, Kash Patel's job could be on the line.

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“The president wants indictments," a former official told Fitzpatrick. "He wants people in handcuffs. He wants the headlines." The source added that Trump wants action “no matter how thin” the facts are and warned that Patel and Blanche could lose their jobs if they fail to deliver. “They’ve spent so much money on this. They’re going to have to come up with something,” the official said. Patel has reportedly shown a willingness to carry out Trump’s demands without pushing back. One Republican operative told the magazine that Patel is “the only guy who never says no," and the POTUS "likes that" about him.

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Kash Patel Seeks Trump's Approval

Source: MEGA Kash Patel has been FBI Director since 2025.

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A former senior FBI official claimed Patel told staff he “believed the same things as the president” about election conspiracies and was willing to accommodate White House requests. Another former official said, “It was clear that Kash was just trying to hold on to his job, and willing to do anything it takes.” A separate former FBI official recalled Patel saying, “I have to do this for the White House.” Patel allegedly became frustrated when election investigations failed to produce new findings, telling staff to “look harder” or “look again,” according to three people familiar with the conversations. “This is a big deal for the president” and “this is a push from 47,” an FBI official remembered hearing.

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Staffers Quit Over 2020 Georgia 'Fraud' Election

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is reportedly still interested in allegations of election fraud in Georgia.

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The Fulton County, Georgia, election also seems to remain a sore spot for Trump. In July, he reportedly directed about 260 FBI employees to set aside their existing work and review data connected to the 2020 ballots seized in the county. The review reportedly uncovered nothing substantive. Instead, the investigation deepened divisions within the bureau, with some employees concerned that Trump was pressuring officials to cross ethical boundaries. Two FBI analysts were reportedly escorted out of the office after questioning the Georgia investigation, while agents elsewhere raised concerns about election-related directives. The pressure comes amid turmoil in the Justice Department’s “grand conspiracy” investigation into the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won. Several prosecutors have recently left the investigation. Trump ally Joe DiGenova, who previously oversaw the probe, also resigned, saying, “If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem.” Two former DOJ officials told Fitzpatrick that prosecutors who recently departed had clashed with senior leadership over efforts to secure indictments before the midterms.

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Official Responses

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Source: MEGA Patel, the White House, and the FBI have all denied the Atlantic's reporting.