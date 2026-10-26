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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth 'Angling for Senate Seat' Amid Fears Democrats Will Impeach Him After Midterm Elections

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Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth is reportedly 'angling' for a seat in the Senate.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's career could be in jeopardy, so he's considering a new trajectory.

With the midterms approaching and the Democrats polling favorably, investigations into President Donald Trump's cabinet could potentially be opened up. In order to dodge impeachment, Hegseth is reportedly "angling" for a seat in Congress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Pete Hegseth Hopeful for Marsha Blackburn Appointment

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A photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth could leave his post before a formal inquiry.

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Hegseth, who is from Tennessee, is reportedly hopeful to receive a nomination to fill Senator Marsha Blackburn's seat if she wins the state's gubernatorial election.

However, before too much prodding, Hegseth could be removed from his position anyway.

Republicans are "hoping" Trump will fire Hegseth before Democrats get a chance to impeach him, according to journalist Leigh Ann Caldwell.

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Hegseth's Tennessee 'Roots' Under Question

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Source: MEGA

He spent only three years living in the state.

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Hegseth might not be an easy tap for Senate, though. He was born in Minneapolis, growing up in the more suburban part of the state. He only lived in Tennessee for three years before his move to oversee the Pentagon in Virginia.

"His short tenure there might not count as real Tennessee roots," and he might not be able to persuade Blackburn or the state's people that he's the right fit, according to Caldwell.

She wrote: "(Hegseth) attended a University of Tennessee football game with Blackburn earlier this month. Next to them was Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who is also interested in being appointed to Blackburn’s seat.

"Burchett has spent his time campaigning for Blackburn in every county in the state, according to a person familiar with his intentions. Watch this space."

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Blackburn Leads in Polling

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Democrats are expected to swing Congress.

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As far as polling likelihood, the numbers could be aligning for Hegseth.

In most respected polls, Blackburn is leading by an ample margin. The Democrats are winning in many areas across the country, though, which leaves a major blue wave likely on the horizon.

Democrats have, by and large, run campaigns dramatically opposing Trump's current policies and positions.

Plus, they've called out his inner circle, like Hegseth. Running with vows to oppose the current administration, impeachments are potentially in the cards.

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Hegseth Caught Up in Musk Scandal

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The Pentagon's military operations are largely under question.

Hegseth came under immense scrutiny lately, with calls for a probe into the Pentagon due to the alleged involvement of Elon Musk in military operations.

Musk's Starlink was reportedly throttled in certain regions of Ukraine, rendering the nation's drones against Russia useless.

Even Republicans were worried about a private citizen's potential hand in international affairs. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick called for an investigation into the incident.

"We gotta investigate it," Fitzpatrick said on CNN. "We gotta call the witnesses, gotta bring ’em in, put ’em under oath, and get to the bottom of it because this is a very, very serious matter. It cannot be glossed over. We cannot just move past this. This is a serious, serious issue because lapsing Starshield in that matter – that costs human lives. There’s gotta be consequences to that."

That leaves Hegseth at the heart of the scandal since he leads the country's military operations. While Hegseth didn't confirm an investigation, he meekly suggested it might need to happen.

He said: "These answers are wildly insufficient. There’s a lot of finger-pointing, a lot of people saying, 'Well, not me.' Okay, if not you, then who? Right? They have the ability inside the executive branch to determine where the problem was, identify the person, identify the policy… We have to get to the bottom of it, and we will."

Hegseth denied he was consulted before the Starlink manipulation.

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