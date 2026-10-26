Pete Hegseth 'Angling for Senate Seat' Amid Fears Democrats Will Impeach Him After Midterm Elections

Hegseth came under immense scrutiny lately, with calls for a probe into the Pentagon due to the alleged involvement of Elon Musk in military operations.

Musk's Starlink was reportedly throttled in certain regions of Ukraine, rendering the nation's drones against Russia useless.

Even Republicans were worried about a private citizen's potential hand in international affairs. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick called for an investigation into the incident.

"We gotta investigate it," Fitzpatrick said on CNN. "We gotta call the witnesses, gotta bring ’em in, put ’em under oath, and get to the bottom of it because this is a very, very serious matter. It cannot be glossed over. We cannot just move past this. This is a serious, serious issue because lapsing Starshield in that matter – that costs human lives. There’s gotta be consequences to that."

That leaves Hegseth at the heart of the scandal since he leads the country's military operations. While Hegseth didn't confirm an investigation, he meekly suggested it might need to happen.

He said: "These answers are wildly insufficient. There’s a lot of finger-pointing, a lot of people saying, 'Well, not me.' Okay, if not you, then who? Right? They have the ability inside the executive branch to determine where the problem was, identify the person, identify the policy… We have to get to the bottom of it, and we will."

Hegseth denied he was consulted before the Starlink manipulation.