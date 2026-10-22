Pete Hegseth Impeachment Update: Pentagon Sources Ready to 'Leak Everything They Can' to Help Democrats Boot Defense Sec.

As Radar previously reported, investigators are expected to revisit the March 2025 Signalgate scandal, when Hegseth accidentally shared sensitive U.S. military plans with The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg through the Signal messaging app.

The conversation also included Hegseth's wife and others.

A December Pentagon report criticized Hegseth for violating security protocols and potentially endangering American pilots, though it concluded he had not committed a criminal offense because he had the authority to determine what was classified.

A source who contacted Democrats argued Hegseth would have needed to formally declassify the material in writing before sharing it.

Hegseth has called the Pentagon review a "total exoneration."

Democrats could also investigate the Iran war and shortages of missile interceptors, U.S. military strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, and Pentagon contracts for evidence of preferential treatment.

Former officials forced out during internal disputes could also be called to testify. There is currently no allegation that Hegseth personally benefited from corrupt dealings.