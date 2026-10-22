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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Impeachment Update: Pentagon Sources Ready to 'Leak Everything They Can' to Help Democrats Boot Defense Sec.

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could get investigated by House Democrats if they regain the majority.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

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If Democrats were to reclaim the House majority, an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is more than likely to happen, as current and former Pentagon officials are willing to throw them under the bus, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The more than willing Pentagon officials claim they have damaging information about his leadership to impeach him.

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Democrats Line Up an Inquiry

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Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Democrats reportedly have a list of whistleblowers inside the Pentagon willing to testify against Hegseth.

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Democratic lawmakers have already contacted potential whistleblowers inside the Pentagon, according to a report.

Investigators plan to subpoena Hegseth and members of his inner circle, including his wife, Jennifer, and top aide Ricky Buria.

A Democratic lawmaker said impeachment is the ultimate goal, but the priority is gathering evidence first. The House Oversight, Judiciary, and Armed Services committees are expected to lead the effort.

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It Will Be 'Horrendous' for Pete Hegseth

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA; UnSplash

Key people inside the Pentagon do not like Hegseth, according to a report.

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Sources claim Hegseth has alienated colleagues through arrogance, repeated missteps, and his poor treatment of senior officers and civilians.

One insider predicted former allies would quietly approach the Armed Services Committee chairman with information and documents, warning, "It'll be horrendous. It'll be consistent embarrassment."

Hegseth has pushed out dozens of senior figures, including former Army Chief of Staff Randy George, former Joint Chiefs Chairman CQ Brown, former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and former Navy Secretary John Phelan.

The 46-year-old's decision last year to summon military leaders to Quantico to criticize "fat generals" and lecture them on grooming standards drew particular criticism.

Three members of Congress, including one Republican, have already introduced articles of impeachment against him.

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Signalgate and Internal Disputes

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Signalgate scandal is also back in the spotlight.

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As Radar previously reported, investigators are expected to revisit the March 2025 Signalgate scandal, when Hegseth accidentally shared sensitive U.S. military plans with The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg through the Signal messaging app.

The conversation also included Hegseth's wife and others.

A December Pentagon report criticized Hegseth for violating security protocols and potentially endangering American pilots, though it concluded he had not committed a criminal offense because he had the authority to determine what was classified.

A source who contacted Democrats argued Hegseth would have needed to formally declassify the material in writing before sharing it.

Hegseth has called the Pentagon review a "total exoneration."

Democrats could also investigate the Iran war and shortages of missile interceptors, U.S. military strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, and Pentagon contracts for evidence of preferential treatment.

Former officials forced out during internal disputes could also be called to testify. There is currently no allegation that Hegseth personally benefited from corrupt dealings.

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Trump Could Cut Pete Hegseth Loose

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Photo of Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

President Trump may fire Hegseth due to bad press, insiders have suggested.

Some sources believe President Trump may fire Hegseth to avoid a steady stream of damaging headlines.

Trump has previously removed or reassigned senior officials following controversies, including Mike Waltz, Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi and Katie Zacharia.

Even if Democrats regain control of the House and build a case against Hegseth, convicting him in the Senate would require a two-thirds majority. No Cabinet secretary has ever been convicted in an impeachment trial.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department remains focused on "peace through strength" and ensuring service members have the resources they need.

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