Elon Musk Faces Calls for Investigation From House Republican Who Claims Tesla Billionaire May Have Broken the Law
Oct. 21 2026, Published 11:42 p.m. ET
Elon Musk is facing calls for a possible investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick demanded an investigation into the tech mogul on Tuesday, October 20, as he speculated that a law may have been broken after Starshield, a military version of Starlink, was slowed down, potentially affecting Ukrainian war efforts against Russia.
Elon Musk Receives Call for Investigation
"We gotta investigate it," Fitzpatrick said on CNN. “We gotta call the witnesses, gotta bring ’em in, put ’em under oath, and get to the bottom of it because this is a very, very serious matter. It cannot be glossed over. We cannot just move past this. This is a serious, serious issue because lapsing Starshield in that matter – that costs human lives. There’s gotta be consequences to that.”
A Wall Street Journal report alleged Musk was behind the order to slow down Starshield. As a result, drone operations were potentially impacted, setting off "panic in Kyiv and confusion inside the Trump administration."
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Demands Musk Testify Under Oath
The Republican Congressman alleged, if Musk interfered, "that is likely a violation of the law because he has authority, decision-making authority over Starlink, the civilian commercial product, but not Starshield, which is a military-grade national security tool."
He further argued, since Musk was a private civilian, the billionaire should have no say in how to deploy certain tech during a military conflict.
As part of the investigation, Fitzpatrick suggested he be put under oath in front of Congress to testify about his potential involvement.
Pete Hegseth Denies Pentagon Involvement
President Donald Trump's involvement, if any, was not immediately known.
His Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, insisted the Pentagon was not consulted in any decision to manipulate connection speeds. In fact, Hegseth agreed an investigation would be necessary if further evidence arises that the Pentagon received notice.
He said, “These answers are wildly insufficient. There’s a lot of finger-pointing, a lot of people saying, 'Well, not me.' Okay, if not you, then who? Right? They have the ability inside the executive branch to determine where the problem was, identify the person, identify the policy… We have to get to the bottom of it, and we will.”
Trump Drops Russian Sanctions
Trump signed a new executive order earlier this month, waiving a variety of sanctions imposed on Russia.
The change of heart came after Trump claimed the Russian government agreed to "immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter" amid rising concern about gas prices in the United States.
The prior legislation, spearheaded by Lindsey Graham, was crucial in that Russia was blocked from doing business in the U.S.
Trump added, "Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority. This is a very big and important announcement."