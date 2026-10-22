Elon Musk Faces Calls for Investigation From House Republican Who Claims Tesla Billionaire May Have Broken the Law

"We gotta investigate it," Fitzpatrick said on CNN. “We gotta call the witnesses, gotta bring ’em in, put ’em under oath, and get to the bottom of it because this is a very, very serious matter. It cannot be glossed over. We cannot just move past this. This is a serious, serious issue because lapsing Starshield in that matter – that costs human lives. There’s gotta be consequences to that.”

A Wall Street Journal report alleged Musk was behind the order to slow down Starshield. As a result, drone operations were potentially impacted, setting off "panic in Kyiv and confusion inside the Trump administration."