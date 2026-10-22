Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk Faces Calls for Investigation From House Republican Who Claims Tesla Billionaire May Have Broken the Law

A photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk's Starlink technology became the center of a potential military scandal.

Profile Image

Oct. 21 2026, Published 11:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Elon Musk is facing calls for a possible investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick demanded an investigation into the tech mogul on Tuesday, October 20, as he speculated that a law may have been broken after Starshield, a military version of Starlink, was slowed down, potentially affecting Ukrainian war efforts against Russia.

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk Receives Call for Investigation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk is accused of allegedly issuing orders to slow down Starshield.

Article continues below advertisement

"We gotta investigate it," Fitzpatrick said on CNN. “We gotta call the witnesses, gotta bring ’em in, put ’em under oath, and get to the bottom of it because this is a very, very serious matter. It cannot be glossed over. We cannot just move past this. This is a serious, serious issue because lapsing Starshield in that matter – that costs human lives. There’s gotta be consequences to that.”

A Wall Street Journal report alleged Musk was behind the order to slow down Starshield. As a result, drone operations were potentially impacted, setting off "panic in Kyiv and confusion inside the Trump administration."

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Demands Musk Testify Under Oath

A photo of Brian Fitzpatrick
Source: MEGA

Brian Fitzpatrick questioned the involvement of civilians in military affairs.

Article continues below advertisement

The Republican Congressman alleged, if Musk interfered, "that is likely a violation of the law because he has authority, decision-making authority over Starlink, the civilian commercial product, but not Starshield, which is a military-grade national security tool."

He further argued, since Musk was a private civilian, the billionaire should have no say in how to deploy certain tech during a military conflict.

As part of the investigation, Fitzpatrick suggested he be put under oath in front of Congress to testify about his potential involvement.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth Denies Pentagon Involvement

A photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth also pointed toward a potential investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump's involvement, if any, was not immediately known.

His Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, insisted the Pentagon was not consulted in any decision to manipulate connection speeds. In fact, Hegseth agreed an investigation would be necessary if further evidence arises that the Pentagon received notice.

He said, “These answers are wildly insufficient. There’s a lot of finger-pointing, a lot of people saying, 'Well, not me.' Okay, if not you, then who? Right? They have the ability inside the executive branch to determine where the problem was, identify the person, identify the policy… We have to get to the bottom of it, and we will.”

READ MORE ON NEWS
Megan Moroney’s phone lock screen photo of Christian Pulisic has fueled rumors that the two are a couple

Everything to Know About Megan Moroney and Christian Pulisic's Dating Rumors — as Country Star's Lock Screen Photo Fuels Speculation

Patrick Swayze is featured on the cover of the documentary I Am Patrick Swayze

Inside 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Plans — as Producers Reveal How They'll Honor Patrick Swayze Without Using AI to Bring Him Back

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Drops Russian Sanctions

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump suggested Russia would help reignite the American diesel fuel market.

Trump signed a new executive order earlier this month, waiving a variety of sanctions imposed on Russia.

The change of heart came after Trump claimed the Russian government agreed to "immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter" amid rising concern about gas prices in the United States.

The prior legislation, spearheaded by Lindsey Graham, was crucial in that Russia was blocked from doing business in the U.S.

Trump added, "Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority. This is a very big and important announcement."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.