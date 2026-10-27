Trump's Team Prepared to 'Discredit' Midterm Results If GOP Loses — as Prez is 'Wounded' Over Floundering Approval Rating

President Donald Trump's team is preparing legal efforts to discredit races Republicans lose in the November 3 midterm elections, with Attorney General Todd Blanche expected to lead the work, RadarOnline.com has learned.

White House correspondent Brian Karem cited a source speaking on condition of anonymity. The insider claimed, "We know there are plans to discredit every race that Republicans lose. Every one of them. And we know Todd Blanche will spearhead the legal efforts."