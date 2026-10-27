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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Team Prepared to 'Discredit' Midterm Results If GOP Loses — as Prez is 'Wounded' Over Floundering Approval Rating

Split image Donald Trump and Todd Blanche
Source: MEGA

Trump and Todd Blanche could be working to contest election results, sources claim.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's team is preparing legal efforts to discredit races Republicans lose in the November 3 midterm elections, with Attorney General Todd Blanche expected to lead the work, RadarOnline.com has learned.

White House correspondent Brian Karem cited a source speaking on condition of anonymity. The insider claimed, "We know there are plans to discredit every race that Republicans lose. Every one of them. And we know Todd Blanche will spearhead the legal efforts."

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Planned Election Challenges?

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Picture of Todd Blanche
Source: MEGA

Attorney General Todd Blanche could file lawsuits against six states, according to sources.

The source added, "The president is wounded, and if he loses, he'll be embarrassed. We all need to brace for what comes next."

The Justice Department is preparing potential lawsuits in six states to challenge results. A planned lawsuit involving Alaska could be followed by additional targets such as Iowa, Maine, Michigan, South Carolina, and Texas, with California also under consideration.

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Trump's Comments on Accepting Results

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump will only respect the midterm results 'if they're honest.'

On Tuesday, October 27, Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that he would respect the midterm results "if they're honest."

He added that if Republicans lose control of Congress, "We'll figure a way. Look, I have strong veto. I hope that that won't be the case, but if it is, that's happened before with many presidents."

Trump has repeatedly criticized mail-in voting and raised questions about election administration without providing evidence of widespread irregularities.

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Alaska Lawsuit and Other Legal Actions

Picture of Dan Sullivan
Source: MEGA

The race in Alaska will be contested if the GOP loses, according to reports.

The Justice Department has pursued litigation related to the Alaska Senate race involving two candidates named Dan Sullivan. The complaint, assigned to a federal judge in Alaska, seeks to prevent certification of results if the incumbent Republican loses and if votes cast for the other candidate would have changed the outcome.

Separately, the department filed a lawsuit against California on October 15 seeking to segregate roughly 20,000 mail ballots it alleged were sent to people who are likely noncitizens.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the administration's emergency request on Monday, October 26, ruling that the Justice Department had not given the district court adequate time to consider the case.

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Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is battling low approval ratings as the country moves into the midterms.

Recent national surveys show Trump’s approval rating in the low-to-mid 30s. A Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed October 26 found 32% approving of his performance.

On the generic congressional ballot, the same Reuters/Ipsos survey showed registered voters preferring Democrats over Republicans 47% to 36%. With leaners included, the Democratic advantage was 50% to 41%.

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