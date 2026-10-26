Trump's AG Todd Blanche Accused of Possible 'Criminal Obstruction' to Protect Prez From Epstein Scandal — as Democrats Demand Special Counsel Investigation

Additionally, the report accused the DOJ officials of "doing everything they can to keep the American people in the dark." The rollout of the documents was, and continues to be, riddled with controversy, redactions, and delays.

While running for his return to the Oval Office, Trump vowed to make the Epstein files a top concern for his administration. After being sworn back into office, he claimed the documents were sitting on his desk awaiting release. He even recruited social media figures to help him push the belief.

However, the subsequent release, under the guidance of former Attorney General Pam Bondi, became difficult and strained.

As time dragged on, a memo from the DOJ claimed there was no client list to turn over. Disagreements between the DOJ and the FBI left plenty of open questions, and Congress was forced to get involved.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed to put a hard deadline on when the files were to be turned over to the public. However, the deadline was not met. Eventually, when documents did begin emerging, they were often riddled with heavy redactions, which came with scrutiny.

A federal judge ruled in June that the DOJ was violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act by not producing certain unredacted and foreign-language documents. The department is appealing.