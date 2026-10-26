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Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein

Trump's AG Todd Blanche Accused of Possible 'Criminal Obstruction' to Protect Prez From Epstein Scandal — as Democrats Demand Special Counsel Investigation

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Source: MEGA

Todd Blanche has become the target of House Judiciary Committee Democrats.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Attorney General Todd Blanche has been accused of possible "criminal obstruction of justice" after allegedly protecting President Donald Trump from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats called for an independent special counsel to investigate both Blanche and Trump.

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Todd Blanche Allegedly 'on a Mission to Protect Trump'

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A photo of Todd Blanche
Source: MEGA

Blanche's handling of the Epstein files fell into question.

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An over 50-page unsigned staff report declared, "Attorney General Blanche may have engaged in criminal obstruction of justice while acting on a mission to protect Trump."

The document alleged Blanche and the Department of Justice made "desperate efforts" to cover up Trump's name "emerging" in the Epstein files.

Specifically, they argued Blanche's meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell "potentially constituted witness tampering and obstruction of an official proceeding." Blanche allegedly instructed Maxwell "not to discuss a specific Epstein victim, and how that victim could implicate Donald Trump."

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DOJ Accused of Keeping Americans 'in the Dark'

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Source: MEGA

The Epstein Files Transparency Act set a deadline for the files' release.

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Additionally, the report accused the DOJ officials of "doing everything they can to keep the American people in the dark." The rollout of the documents was, and continues to be, riddled with controversy, redactions, and delays.

While running for his return to the Oval Office, Trump vowed to make the Epstein files a top concern for his administration. After being sworn back into office, he claimed the documents were sitting on his desk awaiting release. He even recruited social media figures to help him push the belief.

However, the subsequent release, under the guidance of former Attorney General Pam Bondi, became difficult and strained.

As time dragged on, a memo from the DOJ claimed there was no client list to turn over. Disagreements between the DOJ and the FBI left plenty of open questions, and Congress was forced to get involved.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed to put a hard deadline on when the files were to be turned over to the public. However, the deadline was not met. Eventually, when documents did begin emerging, they were often riddled with heavy redactions, which came with scrutiny.

A federal judge ruled in June that the DOJ was violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act by not producing certain unredacted and foreign-language documents. The department is appealing.

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Trump Accused of Being Active Participant in Epstein's Abuse of Young Women

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Source: MEGA

Trump has denied the allegations he is linked to Epstein's crimes.

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The recent report claimed Trump held a greater role in Epstein's "abuse of young women in the mid-to-late 1990s."

The documents outlined a series of allegations made against the president, which have been previously levied and not yet substantiated.

"This 'report' is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements,” spokesperson Lauren Bis told MS NOW.

She claimed Trump "has been fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein."

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Jamie Raskin Backs Victims

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A photo of Jamie Raskin
Source: MEGA

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the head Democrat of the House Judiciary Committee, has supported these victims.

Victims of Epstein called for further transparency, and they have often asked for a chance to speak more openly to Congress.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the head Democrat of the House Judiciary Committee, has supported these victims.

He said, "The women who survived Epstein deserve to be heard. Congress must have the complete files required by law, and an independent special counsel must investigate Epstein’s co-conspirators and the DOJ’s cover-up."

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