'People's Court' Mom Murder Update: Michelle Parker's Ex-Fiancé Allegedly Offered Her $2K for Intimacy Before Her Disappearance
Oct. 29 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Dale Smith Jr., who appeared on People's Court with his ex Michelle Parker in 2011, allegedly offered her $2,000 for s-x before she went missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Smith was arrested and charged with Parker's murder 15 years after she disappeared.
Michelle Parker Rejected Offer
Detectives uncovered that a week before the mother disappeared, Smith allegedly texted her offering $2,000 in exchange for s-x, according to TMZ.
Parker reportedly denied Smith's offer and texted, "Thought about your offer ... & will have to decline. I'd rather have a personal legal loan than feel like a w***e."
Her ex-fiancé said he "wasn't trying to make her feel that way" and he only wanted to hang out. But Parker allegedly viewed it as him seeking s-x.
Inside Michelle Parker's Mysterious Disappearance
Exactly a week later, on November 17, 2011, Parker disappeared after taking their 3-year-old twins to Smith's home.
The next day, Parker's car was found abandoned in Orlando, Florida, and a decal she had on her window was scraped off. The victim's phone was later found in Lake Conway in Belle Isle. Smith had been a main suspect since Parker went missing.
"The suspect was interviewed more than once, and since then has taken part in depositions related to this case. And very specific questions were asked of him numerous times over the years where he gave different answers to those same questions," Detective Phillip McMican said at a press briefing on October 14.
Reexaminations of Smith's text messages, mobile devices, and nearby surveillance cameras eventually led to Smith's arrest.
Per an affidavit, surveillance footage showed Smith's car had been at Parker's home that day. The footage showed it left after a full hour, and tracking data on her phone showed it moving towards Waterford Lakes shopping center, a place she "never" frequented.
Additionally, Smith never texted his children's mother the day after she went missing.
Evidence Leads to Arrest Decades Later
This evidence finally led to Smith being detained at work on October 14.
"I just knew that one day everything dark would come into the light," Parker's mother, Yvonne Stewart, said of the arrest. "And it's been hard, let me tell you. It's not easy to lose a child this way. And her children didn't deserve to lose a mother this way."
Gayle Shabronsky Parker, Parker's stepmother, also shared her relief, saying, "We have been praying since day 1 for answers and closure… We are pleased that karma has finally captured Dale."
This isn't the 55-year-old's first arrest. The suspect had been arrested for battery and possessing marijuana. Additionally, he was arrested on domestic violence charges against his first wife.
Smith is currently being held without bail.
Tumultuous Relationship Exposed on 'The People's Court'
Smith and Parker's People's Court episode, which aired the same day she disappeared, gave viewers an insight into their tumultuous relationship.
Parker told the judge her ex could be "pretty malicious and vindictive," especially when he is drunk.
For instance, two years prior, she had filed a domestic violence injunction against him – he allegedly smashed her truck window while she was holding their 15-month-old daughter.