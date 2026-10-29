'People's Court' Mom Murder Update: Michelle Parker's Ex-Fiancé Allegedly Offered Her $2K for Intimacy Before Her Disappearance

Exactly a week later, on November 17, 2011, Parker disappeared after taking their 3-year-old twins to Smith's home.

The next day, Parker's car was found abandoned in Orlando, Florida, and a decal she had on her window was scraped off. The victim's phone was later found in Lake Conway in Belle Isle. Smith had been a main suspect since Parker went missing.

"The suspect was interviewed more than once, and since then has taken part in depositions related to this case. And very specific questions were asked of him numerous times over the years where he gave different answers to those same questions," Detective Phillip McMican said at a press briefing on October 14.

Reexaminations of Smith's text messages, mobile devices, and nearby surveillance cameras eventually led to Smith's arrest.

Per an affidavit, surveillance footage showed Smith's car had been at Parker's home that day. The footage showed it left after a full hour, and tracking data on her phone showed it moving towards Waterford Lakes shopping center, a place she "never" frequented.

Additionally, Smith never texted his children's mother the day after she went missing.