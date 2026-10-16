Florida Woman's Ex-Fiancé Arrested for Murder 15 Years After She Went Missing Following 'People's Court' Appearance

Nearly 15 years after vanishing following a People's Court appearance, the ex-fiancé of a missing Florida mom was arrested on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can report. Dale Smith was taken into custody outside his job and charged with murder after being considered the prime suspect since the investigation started.

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Technology Advancements Have Pushed the Investigation Forward

Source: The People's Court/Youtube Michelle Parker's case has gone largely unsolved for 15 years.

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The 55-year-old was the last person to see Michelle Parker, but has previously denied any involvement. Smith was reportedly surprised when police arrived and escorted out in handcuffs. Advancements in forensic technology have allowed investigators to reanalyze and uncover new pieces of evidence after years of work on the case, particularly with cars and digital devices. Detectives had reexamined the suspect's testimony and conflicting statements over the years, but have kept the details under wraps from the public. Last year, new evidence was also found. "The suspect was interviewed more than once, and since then has taken part in depositions related to this case. And very specific questions were asked of him numerous times over the years where he gave different answers to those same questions," Detective Phillip McMican said at a news conference Wednesday, October 14.

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Michelle Parker Called DAve Smith 'Malicious and Vindictive'

Source: The People's Court/Youtube Parker went missing the same day the episode aired, November 17, 2011.

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Parker disappeared in November 2011 after taking her 3-year-old twins to Smith's home, which occurred on the same day their People's Court episode aired. Smith was suing Parker for $5,000 for their pricey engagement ring after she threw it off a balcony. Parker's remains have yet to be found. In the episode, Parker said Smith "gets pretty malicious and vindictive," describing him as mean, particularly when he drinks. She previously filed a domestic violence injunction in 2009 for smashing her truck window during an argument while holding their then-15-month-old daughter. "While Michelle has not yet been located, all evidence leads to Dale Smith Jr. as the person responsible for Michelle's murder," Orlando Police said in a statement. "We will continue pursuing justice for Michelle, her family, and every victim we serve."

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Michelle Parker's Family Praise the Arrest

Source: Orlando Police Department/Facebook Smith was arrested outside his workplace.

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Parker's car was found in West Orlando the day after she went missing, with her tanning business decal scraped off the window. Her phone was recovered from a lake south of Orlando. Her mother, Yvonne Stewart, was informed about Smith's arrest in person, calling it the happiest day. "I just knew that one day everything dark would come into the light," she said. "And it's been hard, let me tell you. It's not easy to lose a child this way. And her children didn't deserve to lose a mother this way." Gayle Shabronsky Parker, Parker's stepmother, is looking forward to finally getting a conviction and justice for Michelle. "We have been praying since day 1 for answers and closure," she said. "We are pleased that karma has finally captured Dale."

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Dale Smith Has a Previous Rap Sheet

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Source: Orlando Police Department Smith is currently being charged with second-degree murder.