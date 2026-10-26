Michelle Parker Case Takes New Turn as Judge Weighs Unsealing Evidence Nearly 15 Years After Her Disappearance
Oct. 26 2026, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET
Michelle Parker's nearly 15-year-old disappearance has entered a new legal phase after an Orange County judge agreed to unseal the arrest affidavit outlining the case against her former fiancé, Dale Smith Jr.
Smith was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Parker's disappearance.
The 46-page affidavit has remained sealed since Smith's arrest, keeping details of the evidence from the public.
A judge agreed Monday, Oct. 26, to grant a motion seeking its release, although it was not immediately clear when the records would become publicly available.
Judge Agrees to Unseal Evidence in Michelle Parker Case
The decision followed a request from News 6 and other media organizations to make the arrest affidavit public.
Prosecutors had sought to keep it sealed while detectives completed interviews with witnesses in two out-of-state locations, arguing that releasing details too soon could affect those interviews.
Smith's attorney, Rajan Joshi, previously reviewed the 46-page document in a secure setting but was not allowed to keep a copy.
He said the affidavit includes recovered text messages involving Parker and Smith as well as information from a recent interview with one of Smith's friends.
Joshi has characterized the prosecution's evidence as largely circumstantial and said he did not see what he considered a "smoking gun." Smith has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.
What Did Investigators Discover After Nearly 15 Years?
Orlando police said the renewed investigation began taking a fresh look at the case over the past year, with detectives reexamining earlier evidence and witness statements.
Advances in digital forensics also allowed investigators to revisit information from cellphones, computers and other electronic devices.
Police Chief Eric Smith said investigators had reexamined testimony and conflicting statements and used updated forensic methods to uncover and analyze additional evidence.
Detective Phillip McMican said investigators had asked Smith specific questions multiple times over the years and received different answers to some of them, according to reports.
Authorities have not publicly detailed the full evidence supporting the murder charge. That information could become clearer once the affidavit is released, but the timing of the public release remains uncertain.
Why Was Dale Smith's Arrest Delayed Until 2026?
Parker, 33, disappeared Nov. 17, 2011, after dropping off her 3-year-old twins at Smith's home in Orlando. She was later reported missing, and her black Hummer was found abandoned the following day.
Her cellphone was recovered from beneath a bridge over Lake Conway in Belle Isle several weeks later. Parker has never been found.
The same day Parker disappeared, a previously recorded episode of "The People's Court" featuring Parker and Smith aired. The former couple appeared on the show over a dispute involving a $5,000 engagement ring.
Smith had been considered a suspect for years before his arrest. Police now say he was the last known person to see or hear from Parker after she dropped off their children.
What Happened Before Smith’s Arrest?
Court filings show Smith's son went to the Orlando Police Department on Oct. 2 and asked whether his father was still considered a suspect.
Prosecutors also said police learned Oct. 13 that Smith had purchased an airline ticket for a trip to Colombia, with a planned departure two days after his arrest.
Prosecutors cited concerns that Smith could flee when explaining why investigators wanted to complete certain witness interviews before releasing the affidavit.
Joshi disputed that interpretation, saying Smith regularly traveled to Colombia to visit his romantic partner.
Smith remains jailed without bond after entering a not guilty plea to second-degree murder.
The judge's decision to unseal the affidavit could give the public its first detailed look at the evidence behind the nearly 15-year-old case, while Parker's remains and the full circumstances of her disappearance remain unresolved.