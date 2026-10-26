Michelle Parker Case Takes New Turn as Judge Weighs Unsealing Evidence Nearly 15 Years After Her Disappearance

Michelle Parker's nearly 15-year-old disappearance has entered a new legal phase after an Orange County judge agreed to unseal the arrest affidavit outlining the case against her former fiancé, Dale Smith Jr.

Smith was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Parker's disappearance.

The 46-page affidavit has remained sealed since Smith's arrest, keeping details of the evidence from the public.

A judge agreed Monday, Oct. 26, to grant a motion seeking its release, although it was not immediately clear when the records would become publicly available.