Thomas Markle's Devices to Be Examined Under Court Warrant — as Meghan's Estranged Father Denies Shocking Child Abuse Allegations

Philippine authorities have obtained a court warrant to examine electronic devices and other material linked to Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, amid an investigation into allegations that child s*xual abuse material was found at his former home in Cebu.

The warrant allows police to begin a forensic examination of computers, phones, hard drives and other items handed over by Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr. Markle Sr., 82, has strongly denied the allegations and described them as "sick lies."

Philippine authorities have not charged him.