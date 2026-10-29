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Home > News > Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle's Devices to Be Examined Under Court Warrant — as Meghan's Estranged Father Denies Shocking Child Abuse Allegations

Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle's electronic devices will be examined after a court warrant allowed the Philippine Police to do the same

Oct. 29 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

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Philippine authorities have obtained a court warrant to examine electronic devices and other material linked to Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, amid an investigation into allegations that child s*xual abuse material was found at his former home in Cebu.

The warrant allows police to begin a forensic examination of computers, phones, hard drives and other items handed over by Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr. Markle Sr., 82, has strongly denied the allegations and described them as "sick lies."

Philippine authorities have not charged him.

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Court Warrant Approved In Cebu

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Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

The warrant to examine Thomas Markle's devices was approved by the judges in Cebu City

A court in Cebu approved the warrant Thursday, Oct. 29, allowing the Philippine National Police to examine the seized material as part of its investigation.

Cebu Regional Prosecutor Graeme Elmido told the BBC that Markle Jr. was "adamant" the allegations should be investigated and believed his father had to answer for them, according to The Independent.

Philippine authorities have said they need to establish the nature and origin of the material before determining what action, if any, will follow.

The Philippines' Department of Justice previously confirmed that its Anti-Trafficking and Online S*xual Abuse and Exploitation of Children task force in Cebu was investigating the matter. The FBI has also been made aware of the allegations.

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Four Boxes Of Devices Handed To Police

Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle's son has surrendered four boxes to the police

Markle Jr. reportedly turned over four boxes of material to police after saying he discovered the items while clearing out his father's former property in Cebu.

The material reportedly includes computers, mobile phones, hard drives and old videotapes. Markle Jr. also contacted U.S. authorities and provided information to investigators, according to reports.

Police needed judicial authorization before they could conduct a forensic examination of the devices.

The warrant now allows investigators to inspect the material as they work to determine what files it contains and whether they can be linked to any criminal activity.

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Thomas Markle Sr Denies Allegations

Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle responded to the allegations against him, claiming that he had been set up

Markle Sr. has repeatedly denied possessing child s*xual abuse material or engaging in s*xual activity with minors.

He has acknowledged previously paying for s*x in the Philippines but has rejected the allegations at the center of the investigation.

He is currently in the United States, according to Philippine and British reports. No charges have been filed against him in connection with the investigation.

The case remains an investigation, and the allegations against Markle Sr. have not been proven.

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Meghan's Statement And Met Police Link

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Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle claimed that a letter about the allegations against her father was previously sent to the police

The investigation has also prompted renewed scrutiny of how British authorities handled earlier allegations concerning Markle Sr.

The Metropolitan Police said it received a letter in January 2019 containing claims of alleged offending outside the U.K.

The letter was passed to Harry and Meghan's office but was not shared with other law enforcement agencies at the time.

The Met has since voluntarily referred its handling of the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and said it intends to refer the allegations to relevant overseas law enforcement agencies.

Meghan said she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations and that her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed.

Her representatives later acknowledged that she may have recalled the timing of the letter incorrectly by several months after the Met confirmed it was received in January 2019.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since 2018. The latest investigation is separate from the Met's review and remains ongoing in the Philippines.

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