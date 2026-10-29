Khloé Kardashian's Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Joins Adult Website — as Former NBA Star Teases 'Nothing's Off the Table'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Lamar Odom has joined the adult website O-LyFans, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former NBA star has revealed plans to start making content for the platform, as a way to show his supporters the most authentic version of himself.
Lamar Odom: 'I'm Keeping it Real'
"I've lived a lot of my life in the public eye, but trust me, there's still a side of Lamar Odom you haven't seen," Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband said in a statement. "Joining O-lyFans gives me a chance to connect with my fans on a whole different level, without all the filters."
The ex-athlete says he plans to do "a little bit of everything, some surprises, and maybe a few things you wouldn’t expect from me," on the platform.
"I'm not giving away too much just yet," he explained. "You'll have to subscribe to find out. Just know I'm keeping it real, and nothing's off the table."
He added, "I've lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left. I've always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven’t seen yet."
Lamar Odom Could Collaborate With Girlfriend
Odom isn't the only person in his circle to have made the leap to the adult website, either. His girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, also recently created an O-lyFans page.
Sources claim they "may film content together," though for now, nothing is confirmed.
Lamar Odom's Sobriety Journey
Odom's move could allow supporters to see more of him than they ever have before; however, he hasn't exactly been a private person.
During a radio appearance in April 2026, he got candid about his sobriety journey.
The 46-year-old suffered a nearly fatal overdose in 2015, and in January 2026, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lamar Odom Reveals He's Totally Sober After DUI Arrest
"Right now I'm completely sober. I don't even drink alcohol," Odom shared. “If you do your education, addiction [is where] you suffer from a brain disease, just like cancer or any other disease. I don't think anyone would wish to have cancer.”
“So, me being educated on disease, the more and more I get educated, the more and more it's easier for me to stay sober," he noted.