Khloé Kardashian's Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Joins Adult Website — as Former NBA Star Teases 'Nothing's Off the Table'

"I've lived a lot of my life in the public eye, but trust me, there's still a side of Lamar Odom you haven't seen," Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband said in a statement. "Joining O-lyFans gives me a chance to connect with my fans on a whole different level, without all the filters."

The ex-athlete says he plans to do "a little bit of everything, some surprises, and maybe a few things you wouldn’t expect from me," on the platform.

"I'm not giving away too much just yet," he explained. "You'll have to subscribe to find out. Just know I'm keeping it real, and nothing's off the table."

He added, "I've lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left. I've always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven’t seen yet."