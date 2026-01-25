Lamar Odom Seen Socializing in Las Vegas Bar Days After DUI Scare

The former NBA star, 46, appeared relaxed at C3 Lounge, chatting and laughing with companions while keeping a low profile.

Lamar Odom was spotted enjoying a night out in Las Vegas just days after his shocking DUI arrest , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Odom was reportedly going 106 mph, over 41 mph above the speed limit, and made an improper lane change.

The sighting comes after Odom's arrest on January 17, when police pulled him over for speeding and reported signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes and an odor of marijuana.

A source told TMZ that Odom was only hanging out with friends, and he wasn't drinking.

Before administering the field sobriety tests, police asked Odom about his medical history, including any prior brain injuries.

According to the report, Odom joked that he had endured "12 strokes and six heart attacks" and claimed he had been poisoned at a Pahrump brothel.

During the sobriety exercises, officers observed multiple signs of impairment. Odom struggled with the finger-to-nose test, the walk-and-turn, the modified Romberg balance, and the one-leg stand.

He swayed, lost his balance, began tests prematurely, missed heel-to-toe steps, paused mid-test, and stepped off the designated line.

The report also noted eyelid tremors, repeated failures to touch his nose on six attempts, and a significant misjudgment of time - he estimated 30 seconds had passed when only 13 seconds had.