Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom Seen Socializing in Las Vegas Bar Days After DUI Scare

Image of Lamar Odom
Source: mega

Former NBA star Lamar Odom socialized in Las Vegas shortly after DUI arrest.

Profile Image

Jan. 25 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Lamar Odom was spotted enjoying a night out in Las Vegas just days after his shocking DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former NBA star, 46, appeared relaxed at C3 Lounge, chatting and laughing with companions while keeping a low profile.

Recent Appearance

Source: mega

A source told TMZ that Odom was only hanging out with friends, and he wasn't drinking.

The sighting comes after Odom's arrest on January 17, when police pulled him over for speeding and reported signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes and an odor of marijuana.

Odom was reportedly going 106 mph, over 41 mph above the speed limit, and made an improper lane change.

Failed Sobriety Test

Source: mega

Before administering the field sobriety tests, police asked Odom about his medical history, including any prior brain injuries.

According to the report, Odom joked that he had endured "12 strokes and six heart attacks" and claimed he had been poisoned at a Pahrump brothel.

During the sobriety exercises, officers observed multiple signs of impairment. Odom struggled with the finger-to-nose test, the walk-and-turn, the modified Romberg balance, and the one-leg stand.

He swayed, lost his balance, began tests prematurely, missed heel-to-toe steps, paused mid-test, and stepped off the designated line.

The report also noted eyelid tremors, repeated failures to touch his nose on six attempts, and a significant misjudgment of time - he estimated 30 seconds had passed when only 13 seconds had.

'Taking Responsibility'

Source: mega

The basketball star has since spoken out about the recent arrest.

"I am learning from this experience and remain committed to my continued growth," Odom said in a statement to TMZ Sports. "I've worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process."

He added: "I am cooperating fully, staying honest, and focused on moving forward with integrity. Thank you to those who continue to support me."

Previous Drug Use

Source: mega

In 2013, the former NBA star faced a DUI arrest, and in 2015, he endured a near-fatal medical crisis that shocked the public.

That year, Odom was discovered unresponsive at the Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada, after a drug-related episode that required him to be placed on life support.

