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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Royal Family Insider's Desperate Attempts to 'Reunite Estranged Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry Over Dinner and Drinks' End in Failure

Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

A royal family insider's effort to reunite Prince Harry and Prince William failed

Oct. 29 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

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Mike Tindall reportedly made repeated attempts to bring Prince William and Prince Harry together for dinner or drinks in hopes of repairing their fractured relationship, but the effort ultimately went nowhere.

Royal editor Emily Andrews reported in Woman & Home's December issue that Tindall, who is married to William and Harry's cousin Zara Tindall, tried to broker a reconciliation between the brothers by inviting them to informal gatherings.

The reported efforts come as Harry has returned to the U.K. with Meghan Markle and their two children after the couple relocated from California in August.

The Sussexes are now based in the Cotswolds, while Harry's relationship with William remains strained.

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Mike Tindall Tried to Bring William and Harry Together

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Mike Tindall
Source: MEGA

Mike Tindall tried to resolve the issues between the brothers by inviting them to dinner and drinks

According to Andrews, Harry has long been close to Zara and Mike Tindall.

She reported that Mike "repeatedly tried to broker reconciliation between the brothers" by inviting them to dinner or drinks, including the possibility of simply meeting for a beer.

The attempts did not result in a reconciliation. Andrews wrote that the effort "came to naught," according to Woman & Home.

Tindall is part of the wider royal family through his marriage to Zara, but neither he nor his wife is a working royal. The couple nevertheless regularly attends major family occasions.

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Mike Tindall Made a Pointed Comment About Prince Harry

Mike Tindall
Source: MEGA

Mike Tindall joked about those who embarrassed themselves at his wedding while speaking at the Hay Festival

The report also comes months after Tindall made a pointed joke about Harry during a May 2026 appearance at the Hay Festival.

Speaking with his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne, Tindall was discussing his 2011 wedding to Zara when he joked about guests who had embarrassed themselves.

"A lot of other people managed that way better than you — Harry, when he was fun," Tindall said, according to reporting from The Independent.

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William and Harry's Relationship Remains Strained

Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William last appeared together at the coronation ceremony of King Charles in 2023

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to California.

The brothers were last seen together publicly at King Charles III's coronation in May 2023, although they were also reportedly in the same room at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral in August 2024.

Harry has since spoken openly about wanting to repair his family relationships.

In a GQ interview, he described the situation as a "sibling disagreement" and said he wanted to work things out.

A spokesperson later clarified that Harry's broader comment about "some people" not wanting reconciliation was not aimed at William or another member of his family.

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Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Mike Tindall tried to get Prince Harry and Prince William in the same room

Harry and Meghan's return to Britain has also renewed questions about whether the couple could reunite with the royal family at Sandringham this Christmas.

Current reports indicate they are instead planning to spend the holiday with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

People reported that the couple is expected to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with her, with the final location dependent on Ragland's preference.

The couple have returned to Britain with Archie and Lilibet and settled in the Cotswolds, but their move has not led to an immediate reconciliation between Harry and William.

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