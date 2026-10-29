Royal Family Insider's Desperate Attempts to 'Reunite Estranged Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry Over Dinner and Drinks' End in Failure

Mike Tindall reportedly made repeated attempts to bring Prince William and Prince Harry together for dinner or drinks in hopes of repairing their fractured relationship, but the effort ultimately went nowhere.

Royal editor Emily Andrews reported in Woman & Home's December issue that Tindall, who is married to William and Harry's cousin Zara Tindall, tried to broker a reconciliation between the brothers by inviting them to informal gatherings.

The reported efforts come as Harry has returned to the U.K. with Meghan Markle and their two children after the couple relocated from California in August.

The Sussexes are now based in the Cotswolds, while Harry's relationship with William remains strained.