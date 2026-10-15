Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Family Life — as Duchess Gives Rare Glimpse Into Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Childhood in the U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offering a rare look at Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s life in the English countryside, weeks after the family returned to Britain from California.

Meghan shared a video on Instagram Stories on October 11 showing Archie, 7, riding a scooter along a tree-lined country path while Lilibet, 5, walked beside him. Their Labrador, Pula, accompanied the children, with deer visible in the background. The clip featured “My Girl” by The Temptations.

The footage marked the second glimpse Meghan had shared of her children since the family’s return in August. An earlier video posted in September featured outdoor family moments, including Harry fishing with the children from a small boat.