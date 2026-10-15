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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Family Life — as Duchess Gives Rare Glimpse Into Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Childhood in the U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children adjust to British school routine
Source: @ MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children settle into Cotswolds life

Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offering a rare look at Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s life in the English countryside, weeks after the family returned to Britain from California.

Meghan shared a video on Instagram Stories on October 11 showing Archie, 7, riding a scooter along a tree-lined country path while Lilibet, 5, walked beside him. Their Labrador, Pula, accompanied the children, with deer visible in the background. The clip featured “My Girl” by The Temptations.

The footage marked the second glimpse Meghan had shared of her children since the family’s return in August. An earlier video posted in September featured outdoor family moments, including Harry fishing with the children from a small boat.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Settle Into Country Life

Image Of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: @ MEGA

The couple has been married since March 19, 2018.

Harry has also offered an update on how the children are adapting to their new surroundings. During a September 25 interview with Canadian broadcaster CTV, the Duke of Sussex said, “The kids are happy in school,” adding, “It’s been great to be back on British soil.”

The family’s transition has included a change of school. Archie and Lilibet reportedly left their first British school after just two days because their security team raised concerns about the school run and traffic. The decision was not presented as a reflection on the school itself.

Privacy concerns have continued since the move. Meghan’s phone number was reportedly exposed after she joined a parents’ WhatsApp group, while police investigated reports that two men, believed to be international photographers, had been watching the children’s new school from a rented van. A representative for the Sussexes criticized the photographers’ conduct as an intrusion into the children’s privacy.

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Countryside Glimpses Offer Rare Family View

Source: @ Meghan Markle/ IG

The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex have been maintaining a low profile.

The latest video offers a glimpse of the children’s outdoor activities without revealing the location of their home or school. Meghan has shared only limited footage of Archie and Lilibet since their return, keeping most details of their daily routine private.

Harry and Meghan have also been spotted enjoying time together in the Cotswolds, including a reported lunch outing at a local pub. Their family life has remained largely out of the public eye as they establish a routine in Britain.

The move represents a major change for Archie and Lilibet, who spent their early years in California. Both children began attending school in Britain following the family’s return in August.

Harry and Meghan Make First Joint Public Appearance Since U.K. Return

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Image Of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: @ MEGA

Harry and Meghan prepare for a Nottingham visit as their family settles into a new routine.

Harry and Meghan returned to public engagements together on October 15, visiting community and youth organizations in Nottingham.

The trip marked their first joint public appearance in Britain since relocating with their children and included visits focused on youth programs and community support.

The couple’s return has also prompted renewed attention to their status within the royal family. In a letter issued on behalf of King Charles III, the palace emphasized that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working members of the monarchy and undertake their charitable work in a private capacity. The letter described their position as akin to that of “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

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