Prince Harry Gets Emotional Over Archie and Lilibet's Close Bond — Amid Bitter Estrangement From Brother Prince William
Oct. 12 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry gushed over the close bond between son Archie and daughter Lilibet, revealing his delight that the siblings are "at peace with each other," a striking contrast to his own bitter and seemingly never-ending feud with older brother Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 42-year-old ex-royal made the revelation during his much-maligned MasterClass, Redefining Grief, where he noted the lingering heartbreak of losing his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, nearly three decades after her tragic death.
Prince Harry Says Photo of Archie and Lilibet in Nature 'Fills My Heart'
Harry opened up to grief expert Dr. Mary Frances O'Connor about a touching photo shared by his wife, Meghan Markle, showing Archie and Lilibet standing side by side in the sand beside an ocean tide pool, their backs turned to the camera as they gazed toward the lush green mountains outside Santa Barbara.
The 45-year-old posted the photo to her Instagram page in May to celebrate Archie's 7th birthday.
Harry said the photo was taken "just before" the milestone and that the "two of them, brother and sister, at peace with each other in nature fills my heart."
The duke shared that he was "super happy" that his children are "healthy, beautiful, amusing [and] very funny kids," while calling fatherhood an "emotional rollercoaster."
The praise came amid reports that Harry and William, 45, haven't spoken in years and that the future king wants nothing to do with his younger sibling.
'I Wish I'd Known How Hard Being A Father Was Going To Be'
"Becoming a father is an emotional rollercoaster. I wish I'd known how hard being a father was going to be. But I wouldn't change it for the world," Harry told O'Connor.
The Me You Can't See star admitted that if he could turn back the clock and give his younger self a heads-up about the unexpected challenges of fatherhood, his advice would be to "hold on tight, because it's going to be one h-ll of a ride."
Harry and Markle have raised their children in near-total privacy, without even showing their faces, even though the Suits alum still shares videos of the kids on Instagram.
Meghan Markle Shares New Video of Archie and Lilibet
Two days after Harry's Masterclass dropped for purchase, Markle posted a video of the siblings walking down a tree-lined footpath at the private estate where they have been staying since relocating to the U.K. in late August.
Archie slowly pulled away on a scooter, and Lilibet turned away from him and walked down a separate path in the video the former actress shared in a Sunday, October 11, Instagram Story, curiously set to The Temptations' 1964 classic My Girl. Eventually, the family's black lab entered the frame as a herd of deer ran in the background.
'Once Again, The Kids Are Not Interacting With Each Other'
Skeptical Reddit critics were quick to raise eyebrows, branding the siblings' behavior "very odd" and pointing out that in other videos shared by their mother, Archie and Lilibet are rarely shown playing together or directly interacting with one another.
"These kids don't behave like children. Where's the energy? The excitement? The interaction with each other?" one user asked about the video.
"No one interacts with each other, not even the dog! No conversation," a second observed.
"Once again, the kids are not interacting with each other, and the girl child is turning left while the boy child is going straight… this video is so weird," another Redditor noted.