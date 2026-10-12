Prince Harry Gets Emotional Over Archie and Lilibet's Close Bond — Amid Bitter Estrangement From Brother Prince William

Harry opened up to grief expert Dr. Mary Frances O'Connor about a touching photo shared by his wife, Meghan Markle, showing Archie and Lilibet standing side by side in the sand beside an ocean tide pool, their backs turned to the camera as they gazed toward the lush green mountains outside Santa Barbara.

The 45-year-old posted the photo to her Instagram page in May to celebrate Archie's 7th birthday.

Harry said the photo was taken "just before" the milestone and that the "two of them, brother and sister, at peace with each other in nature fills my heart."

The duke shared that he was "super happy" that his children are "healthy, beautiful, amusing [and] very funny kids," while calling fatherhood an "emotional rollercoaster."

The praise came amid reports that Harry and William, 45, haven't spoken in years and that the future king wants nothing to do with his younger sibling.