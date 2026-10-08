Prince Harry Accused of 'Cashing In' on Mom Princess Diana's Tragic Death With Pricey Masterclass Appearance — As Critics Claim He and Meghan Are 'Broke'

Harry sat down with neuroscientist Dr. Mary Francis O'Connor, a psychology professor at the University of Arizona who specializes in the grieving process.

The prince said he felt guilty about the years when he was happy, noting, "I felt like I had to be sad and I had to be emotionally numb in order to prove to her that I missed her."

Harry explained how he didn't shed a tear for 20 years following her burial in September 1997, revealing, "I didn't cry when I was told my mom died, only at her burial, and then not again for nearly two decades," a claim he also shared in a 2023 60 Minutes interview.

Another revelation came when Harry openly noted how his incredibly privileged upbringing failed to protect him from the grief of losing a parent, adding, "I'm a prince for God's sake, but I was still grieving and didn't have any place to put those feelings."