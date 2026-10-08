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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Accused of 'Cashing In' on Mom Princess Diana's Tragic Death With Pricey Masterclass Appearance — As Critics Claim He and Meghan Are 'Broke'

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was called out by critics for yet again collecting a paycheck for talking about grieving his late mother.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry has been accused by critics of "cashing in" on his late mother, Princess Diana's death, with detractors calling him a "grief grifter" for how he earned his latest paycheck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 42-year-old Duke of Sussex was reportedly paid for appearing in a MasterClass video titled "Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss," revisiting the heartbreak of losing his mom just weeks before his 13th birthday in 1997, and the emotional scars he says to have carried ever since.

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Prince Harry Shares Recollections About His Grief

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Photo of Prince Harry and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry retold the same story about not being able to cry for 20 years that he shared on '60 Minutes' in 2023.

Harry sat down with neuroscientist Dr. Mary Francis O'Connor, a psychology professor at the University of Arizona who specializes in the grieving process.

The prince said he felt guilty about the years when he was happy, noting, "I felt like I had to be sad and I had to be emotionally numb in order to prove to her that I missed her."

Harry explained how he didn't shed a tear for 20 years following her burial in September 1997, revealing, "I didn't cry when I was told my mom died, only at her burial, and then not again for nearly two decades," a claim he also shared in a 2023 60 Minutes interview.

Another revelation came when Harry openly noted how his incredibly privileged upbringing failed to protect him from the grief of losing a parent, adding, "I'm a prince for God's sake, but I was still grieving and didn't have any place to put those feelings."

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Masterclass Celebrities Get Paid For Their Online Talks

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's office reportedly confirmed he got paid for his Masterclass appearance.

Harry has already laid bare his heartbreak over Diana's death in his 2023 memoir Spare, along with a string of at least a dozen high-profile television interviews, documentaries and podcasts since 2017.

Royal expert Tom Sykes reported that Harry's office confirmed that the prince was paid for his Masterclass appearance.

Insiders familiar with the San Francisco-based company's celebrity deals claim stars can pocket a whopping $100,000 upfront just for signing on, with the potential for an even bigger payday thanks to a reported 30 percent cut of royalties generated by online course sales.

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'This Just Proves He’s Desperate For Cash'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Critics torched Prince Harry for getting a paycheck to discuss the loss of his mother nearly 30 years ago.

Harry was savaged by critics accusing him of once again turning his mother's tragic death into a payday, especially in contrast to his older brother, Prince William, who has kept his grief out of the public spotlight since a documentary marking the 20th anniversary of Diana's death in 2017.

"More evidence that Harry and Meghan are broke," one user claimed on X about Harry taking the Masterclass gig, while breaking down the subscription fees to watch it.

"This just proves he’s desperate for cash!" another person observed about the Masterclass grief session.

"Prince Harry is a student of grief. Because he's the only person who has lost a parent? How much longer is he going to dine out on his mother’s death? I can't imagine how frustrating this is for Prince William. He lost his mother too, yet Harry acts like he owns grief. Grifter. He's a Grief Grifter. His and everyone else's," a third user fumed.

A fourth claimed, "They are so poor that they are selling classes now!"

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an unexpected return to England with seemingly no real business plans.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. after six years in California, where their once-lucrative Hollywood deals fizzled out, and their dreams of building a billion-dollar empire went up in smoke.

Since arriving back on British soil in late August, Harry has made a string of charity appearances but has yet to reveal any clear source of steady income.

Making matters worse, his father, King Charles III, has firmly slammed the door on a return to royal duties, making it clear that Harry and Markle are now effectively nothing more than "private citizens."

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