EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'On the Edge' as Royal Family Feud Deepens

The controversy comes amid the monarch's continuing cancer treatment and Harry's return to Britain with his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, placing further strain on an already fractured family.

A royal insider claimed William has been struggling to contain his anxiety about the monarchy's future and the continuing tensions involving his younger brother.

The source described William as a man approaching his emotional limits, claiming the accumulated pressures of his father's health, Harry's activities and renewed scrutiny of Diana's death had left him overwhelmed.

"William is particularly troubled by what he perceives as a growing alliance between Harry and their uncle," the insider claimed.

"William believes the relationship risks turning longstanding family disagreements into another public confrontation, particularly when the monarchy is already facing considerable scrutiny.

"Spencer's memoir revisits the bitter disagreements surrounding Diana's funeral, including whether her sons should walk behind their mother's coffin, and Harry is said to have encouraged his uncle to write it. It is all pushing William to the edge."