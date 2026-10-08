EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK Return 'Straining Their Marriage to the Limit'

Harry's efforts to rebuild his professional standing and repair relations with King Charles III, 77, are said to have left Markle managing the upbringing of their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, while overseeing her lifestyle business, As Ever.

A source familiar with the couple's situation claimed their conflicting priorities were creating considerable strain.

The insider claimed, "Harry and Meghan are discovering that wanting to build a new chapter together and actually making that chapter work are two very different things. There was a great deal of optimism when they first discussed returning to Britain, particularly on Harry's side.

"He genuinely believed they could establish something financially rewarding, reconnect with parts of his old life and give their children a sense of belonging in the country where he grew up. But the practical reality has been considerably more complicated, and that is beginning to expose some fundamental differences between them and is pushing their marriage to the limit.

"Harry was very much the driving force behind the relocation, so naturally he feels an enormous responsibility to justify it. He knows Meghan gave up a lifestyle in California that she had worked extremely hard to establish, and he doesn't underestimate what she sacrificed by agreeing to leave.

"The difficulty is that he's become so preoccupied with demonstrating that they made the right decision that he's struggling to enjoy the life they actually moved here to create. Every potential business arrangement, public appearance, and professional introduction seems to carry enormous significance because he feels he cannot afford to let anything slip through his fingers."

The insider claimed, "There's also the question of what Harry expected from returning to Britain emotionally. He may have understood intellectually that his relationship with the royal family would remain complicated, but living in the same country and still encountering those barriers is an entirely different experience.

"He's having to confront the possibility that coming home doesn't necessarily mean being welcomed back into the fold. That disappointment inevitably follows him into his private life, and Meghan is having to deal with the consequences of that frustration alongside everything else."

"What's particularly difficult is that Harry and Meghan seem to have developed almost completely different daily routines," the source continued. "He's concentrating on establishing connections, attending engagements and identifying opportunities that might generate income or strengthen their public profile.

"Meghan is much more focused on creating stability for Archie and Lilibet, keeping their household organized and ensuring her own business interests don't suffer because of the move. Both are working extremely hard, but they're increasingly doing so in separate worlds."