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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Run Off to Hotel Without Husband Harry' as Couple's Marriage at 'Breaking Point' Weeks After UK Return

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage is reportedly at it's 'breaking point.'

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has reportedly reached her "breaking point" less than two months after returning to the U.K. and is plotting a dramatic escape from her marriage, allegedly planning to whisk her two children with Prince Harry away to a "secure and discreet" hotel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 45-year-old and Harry, 42, moved to Montecito, California, in 2020, but are back in Britain; however, Markle is apparently already itching to flee.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage 'At the Breaking Point'

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle may be looking to split from Harry, according to insiders.

"Meghan’s No. 1 priority is protecting her kids. She's even called lawyers about it,” a source spilled, as the Sussexes continue shelling out for their own security while waging a bitter battle to regain the taxpayer-funded police protection they lost following their explosive Megxit in 2020.

But security fears aren't the only storm clouds hanging over the couple's return to Britain. When Harry and Markle abruptly relocated to England in late August, they were already dogged by whispers that the prince had fallen for an "age-appropriate" mystery woman in the Santa Barbara area, and that his wife had allegedly uncovered the supposed affair through incriminating text messages.

"But it's also very telling that she would plan to run off to a hotel without Harry – especially right after he found himself at the center of a cheating scandal. It appears their marriage is at the breaking point," the insider claimed.

"Who knows how much that figured into Meghan’s decision to leave?"

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Palace Bracing for a 'Toxic War' Between the Sussexes

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The royal family is on 'high alert' for more drama from the Sussexes.

With Markle reportedly on the verge of packing her bags and fleeing to a hotel, the royal family is said to be bracing for yet another Sussex-sized nightmare, fearing that the couple's alleged marital meltdown could unleash a fresh wave of scandal on the palace.

"Meanwhile, the palace is on high alert, bracing for an unprecedented toxic war," the source claimed.

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Meghan Markle 'Doesn't Even Want to Be in the U.K.'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle's marriage is being tested by their ongoing security issues.

The battle over security remains a major point of contention for the couple, as Harry wrongly assumed that returning to his homeland would get him off the hook for the reported $ million per year he shells out for private protection for himself and his family.

"He feels like such a fool," the source claimed. "He thought they’d return to the U.K. and getting security would be a cinch. Not so. He hasn’t gotten the protection he expected. He’s humiliated and furious."

Markle's plans to hole up in a hotel have made matters worse.

"She didn’t even want to be in the U.K. to begin with, so when she sensed danger, she bolted – and Harry was blindsided," the insider claimed.

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Sussexes Become Embroiled With Children's School Drama

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and kids
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Despite Markle's demands for 'privacy' involving her kids, she still shares photos of them on social media.

Meanwhile, Harry and Markle abruptly pulled their son Archie, 7, and daughter Lilibet, 5, out of their swanky new private school after just two days of classes.

The move reportedly came after the security "convoy" ferrying the children to and from school became separated in heavy traffic, sending the privacy-obsessed couple into a tailspin. Furious over the alleged security lapse, Harry and Markle quickly enrolled their kids in a second school amid escalating fears about keeping the youngsters safe from prying eyes.

The insider claimed the pair's ongoing security drama may hide something far more serious.

"They use the security issue when it’s convenient to divert attention from what’s really going on," the source suggested. "The truth is, their marriage has been on the rocks for some time."

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