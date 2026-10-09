EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Run Off to Hotel Without Husband Harry' as Couple's Marriage at 'Breaking Point' Weeks After UK Return

"Meghan’s No. 1 priority is protecting her kids. She's even called lawyers about it,” a source spilled, as the Sussexes continue shelling out for their own security while waging a bitter battle to regain the taxpayer-funded police protection they lost following their explosive Megxit in 2020.

But security fears aren't the only storm clouds hanging over the couple's return to Britain. When Harry and Markle abruptly relocated to England in late August, they were already dogged by whispers that the prince had fallen for an "age-appropriate" mystery woman in the Santa Barbara area, and that his wife had allegedly uncovered the supposed affair through incriminating text messages.

"But it's also very telling that she would plan to run off to a hotel without Harry – especially right after he found himself at the center of a cheating scandal. It appears their marriage is at the breaking point," the insider claimed.

"Who knows how much that figured into Meghan’s decision to leave?"