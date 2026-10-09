EXCLUSIVE: Police Chief Warns Prince Harry's UK Security is Staying Under Review

His intervention follows renewed scrutiny of the protection available to Harry, 42, and his wife Meghan Markle, 45, after their departure from official royal duties.

Asked whether the couple should receive police protection, Rowley said: "There is a national process which looks at the risk posed to different people and assesses whether they need personal police protection. There are a small number of tens of individuals who justify that."

Pressed on whether Harry's arrangements were being reconsidered, Rowley added: "Clearly, he has said publicly he used to be protected; he isn't now. We will keep that under review. It's not my decision. There's a government committee that does it, which ourselves, security services, and others sit on and feed all the information together to make that assessment about who needs that level of protection."