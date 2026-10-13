Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Mysterious Connection to Billionaire Benefactor Exposed — as Couple Continues to Stay at His Lavish English Estate

Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, reportedly hopped aboard Wace's luxurious Dassault Falcon 7X private jet in September 2018, joining the billionaire and his now-ex-wife, model Saffron Aldridge, for a star-studded getaway to Amsterdam's Soho House. The foursome headed to an exclusive bash at the newly opened outpost to celebrate founder Nick Jones' 55th birthday.

The Sussexes apparently got to know Wace after spending time in the Cotswolds, including Soho Farmhouse, following their May 2018 wedding, but a harrowing mid-air terror brought them much closer together.

"It was a terrifying incident. Apparently, the plane wasn't damaged, but it freaked everybody out, and they became firm and fast friends ever since," Sykes shared about the bond over the in-flight fright.

He revealed that the plane safely landed in the Netherlands but was grounded for a week as a precaution, and the group later flew back to England on a different jet.