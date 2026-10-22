Prince Harry Insists He Wants to Reconcile With Brother William — as He Claims 'Some People Don't Want to' Resolve Family Feud

In a recent viral interview clip, Harry said there's "enough drama in the world" to want to stay estranged from his loved ones.

Prince Harry shared he wants to reconcile with his brother, Prince William , RadarOnline.com can report.

Prince Harry said the 'most important thing is to reconcile' with family.

He noted that people look at him and his sibling's relationship and wonder how or if they’ll "work it out."

"Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point," Harry stated.

He said that as a father and a "42-year-old man," he's begun to reflect on his past and his parents. Throughout this process, he’s seeing what's been "handed over" to him and what he wants and no longer wants to "take on" emotionally.

The prince even revealed that part of the reason he moved back to the U.K. was to be closer to his estranged family.