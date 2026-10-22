Prince Harry Insists He Wants to Reconcile With Brother William — as He Claims 'Some People Don't Want to' Resolve Family Feud
Oct. 22 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Prince Harry shared he wants to reconcile with his brother, Prince William, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a recent viral interview clip, Harry said there's "enough drama in the world" to want to stay estranged from his loved ones.
Prince Harry Seeking Reconciliation
He noted that people look at him and his sibling's relationship and wonder how or if they’ll "work it out."
"Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point," Harry stated.
He said that as a father and a "42-year-old man," he's begun to reflect on his past and his parents. Throughout this process, he’s seeing what's been "handed over" to him and what he wants and no longer wants to "take on" emotionally.
The prince even revealed that part of the reason he moved back to the U.K. was to be closer to his estranged family.
Returning to British Soil
Additionally, the father spoke of his joy in putting his kids in a British school.
"To be back closer to my family and to be back on U.K. soil for longer than a few days or a week here or there… it’s nice to be back," Harry shared in a sit-down with GQ.
It's been reported that since Prince Harry and his family moved back in August, he has not seen his brother, William, or his father, King Charles III, in person.
He may have spoken to the King over the phone, but he reportedly hasn't spoken to William at all.
William Shuts the Door
As of now, it appears Harry can expect this to continue.
A source close to Prince William told an outlet, "There isn't a world right now where the Prince of Wales can imagine repairing the relationship with his brother. He remains deeply hurt over the many things the Duke of Sussex has said publicly about him and other family members."
Deep Roots of the Royal Rift
In the past, insiders have told outlets the royals are hesitant to have a relationship with Harry.
Since 2020, when Harry surrendered his royal duties and moved to California, he has written a memoir and spoken at length about his experience as a royal. His family hasn’t always been put in a favorable light.
As Radar previously reported, he and Meghan gave a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the 3.5-hour-long conversation, the pair discussed their experiences in the royal family.
In Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, he went into more detail, describing incidents like getting into a physical fight with William.