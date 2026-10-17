EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Hoping William and Harry Will Reunite Before His Death'

An insider said Charles is seeking assistance from his sister Princess Anne, 76, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, to try to make the brothers reunite.

A palace source claimed: "Charles regards the brothers' continued separation as damaging to family relationships and the monarchy's public image – and it is heartbreaking for him to see.

"He does not want to pass on without seeing his sons reunite in some way."

Another insider said Anne's direct manner and Sophie's established relationship with senior royals might offer different ways of approaching William, who has maintained his distance from Harry.

The brothers' relationship deteriorated after Harry and Meghan Markle, 45, stepped back from official duties in 2020 and moved to California.

Their subsequent interviews, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir Spare, exposed bitter disagreements about their experiences within the royal household.