EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Hoping William and Harry Will Reunite Before His Death'
Oct. 17 2026, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is said to be hoping Prince William and Prince Harry will reconcile before his death, as concern over the brothers' estrangement grows amid the monarch's cancer battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources told us Charles, 77, wants William, 45, and Harry, 42, to appear together publicly while he is still alive, even if their private disagreements remain unresolved.
King Charles Seeks Help From Princess Anne and Sophie to Reunite Sons
An insider said Charles is seeking assistance from his sister Princess Anne, 76, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, to try to make the brothers reunite.
A palace source claimed: "Charles regards the brothers' continued separation as damaging to family relationships and the monarchy's public image – and it is heartbreaking for him to see.
"He does not want to pass on without seeing his sons reunite in some way."
Another insider said Anne's direct manner and Sophie's established relationship with senior royals might offer different ways of approaching William, who has maintained his distance from Harry.
The brothers' relationship deteriorated after Harry and Meghan Markle, 45, stepped back from official duties in 2020 and moved to California.
Their subsequent interviews, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir Spare, exposed bitter disagreements about their experiences within the royal household.
'Please Boys, Don't Make My Final Years A Misery'
In Spare, Harry recalled an appeal from his father after Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.
Charles told his sons: "Please boys, don't make my final years a misery."
His words have taken on a poignant significance since Charles disclosed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.
A source claimed: "The King would welcome a modest gesture of cooperation between William and Harry, rather than demand they immediately restore their former closeness.
"Such a gesture might involve a family occasion or a charitable event, but Charles definitely wants to see it happen soon."
Harry has publicly expressed interest in repairing his relationship with his family.
William, meanwhile, continues his official responsibilities alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and has rarely addressed their estrangement directly.
Princess Diana's Anniversary and Proposed Documentary Could Deepen Rift
The approaching 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death on August 31, 2027, presents another sensitive moment.
The princess died aged 36 following a car crash in Paris, leaving William and Harry to navigate their grief under intense public scrutiny.
Sources claimed Harry is deep into discussions about making a documentary about Diana with a streaming company – which William is said to hate the idea of.
Harry recently met Charles at Highgrove House.
He and William were once frequently photographed together at royal engagements and shared public work supporting causes connected to mental health.
A palace insider claimed: "For Charles, any reunion between his sons would carry huge personal significance as well as public symbolism.
"Yet the question of whether William and Harry are willing to meet, and under what circumstances, remains unanswered."
Royal Estrangement Continues Despite Calls for Reconciliation
Harry's estrangement from the royal family began deepening after he and Markle stepped back from official duties in 2020, relocating to California to pursue financial independence.
Relations deteriorated further following the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, which detailed bitter disagreements with Charles and William.
Harry alleged William physically attacked him during an argument and accused the royal household of briefing against him and Markle.
The prince is said to have repeatedly expressed a desire for reconciliation with the entire royal family, although he has also insisted rebuilding trust requires acknowledging past grievances.
His father's cancer diagnosis in 2024 added urgency to questions about a possible reunion.
Despite occasional visits to Britain and limited contact with Charles, Harry remains outside the working monarchy, with his relationship with William particularly strained and little indication of an imminent reconciliation.