EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Royal Revealed — And It's Not Her Shamed Son Andrew Windsor

While the queen rarely revealed personal preferences in public, royal experts have now suggested Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, wife of Prince Edward, 62, occupied a uniquely trusted position within the royal household.

The relationship is said to have grown after Sophie married Edward in 1999 and strengthened through years of quiet service to the Crown.

One palace insider said the connection between the two women was unlike almost any other relationship within the family.

They revealed: "Among all the women who married into the Royal Family, Sophie occupied a uniquely special place in the queen's affections. The only woman who arguably enjoyed a deeper personal bond with Elizabeth was her daughter, Princess Anne, and, of course, it is well known Andrew was Elizabeth's favorite child, perhaps because she recognized he was dim and hapless and needed more affection than her other children."

The source went on: "What developed between Elizabeth and Sophie went far beyond the usual relationship between a sovereign and a daughter-in-law. Over the years, it became a genuine friendship built on trust, loyalty and mutual respect. Elizabeth came to value Sophie's company enormously and often found her presence reassuring during both difficult family moments and demanding periods of royal life.

"There was a level of understanding between them that was rare. Sophie was someone the queen could speak to openly, someone whose judgment she respected and whose discretion she never doubted. She wasn't simply another member of the family carrying out official duties – she became one of the monarch's closest confidantes and most trusted sources of support.

"Those around them often remarked on how natural their connection seemed. Elizabeth took a real interest in Sophie, championed her within the family and was always one of her strongest supporters.

"The affection between them was sincere and enduring, which is why so many people inside royal circles came to regard Sophie as one of the most important figures in the queen's inner circle during the final decades of her reign."