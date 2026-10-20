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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Inside The Royal Family Feud as Prince Harry Admits He Wants to Reconcile with Estranged Brother Prince William

Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry said that he wishes to reconcile with his brother Prince William

Oct. 20 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry is publicly pushing for peace with his estranged brother, Prince William, saying he wants to repair their relationship after years of tension.

In a new GQ interview released Oct. 20, the Duke of Sussex discussed his complicated relationships with William and King Charles III and acknowledged that he grieves the distance between them.

“I want it to work out,” Harry said, stressing that reconciliation is now his priority.

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Prince Harry Insists He Wants Reconciliation To Work

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Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry said that reconciliation with Prince William remains his only priority

Harry described family conflict as something many people can relate to, pointing to disagreements between siblings and strained relationships between parents and children.

Asked whether he believed the family rift could be repaired, Harry said, “The most important thing is to reconcile,” adding that he would encourage people to let go of the past when possible.

He also acknowledged that unresolved issues can be harder to move beyond when they continue affecting someone’s daily life.

“Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out,” he said. “With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile; that’s the key point.”

Harry later explained that his comments were not meant to criticize William or any other member of his family.

A Sussex spokesperson said the remark about “some people” was made generally and “was not directed at his family in any way.”

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Harry Opens Up About the Pain of Their Estrangement

Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry said that he grieves the distance between him and Prince William

Harry also reflected on the lasting impact of broken family relationships.

When asked whether he believed the rift could be repaired, he acknowledged that “scars stick around forever” but encouraged people to reconsider how they view painful experiences and, when possible, let go of the past.

The comments come as Harry and Meghan Markle begin a new chapter in Britain.

The couple returned to the U.K. with their two children in August after spending more than six years in California, with their children's British schooling among the reasons Harry cited for the move.

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A Look Back at Harry and William’s Royal Rift

Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry opened up about an alleged incident involving Prince William in his book

Harry and William's relationship deteriorated after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

The brothers' tensions became more public through the Sussexes' 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare.

In Spare, Harry described an argument in which he said William physically attacked him and also detailed disagreements involving Meghan.

He also wrote about an incident involving a N*zi costume before a 2005 party, alleging William and Kate encouraged his choice.

Harry and William have remained estranged, with reports in July saying there had been no communication between them despite Harry's reunion with Charles.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the UK with their children

Harry's relationship with his father has shown more movement. I

In July, Charles and Queen Camilla reunited with Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove House, marking the first time the monarch had seen Archie and Lilibet in person in four years.

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