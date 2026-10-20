Inside The Royal Family Feud as Prince Harry Admits He Wants to Reconcile with Estranged Brother Prince William

“I want it to work out,” Harry said, stressing that reconciliation is now his priority.

In a new GQ interview released Oct. 20, the Duke of Sussex discussed his complicated relationships with William and King Charles III and acknowledged that he grieves the distance between them.

Prince Harry is publicly pushing for peace with his estranged brother, Prince William , saying he wants to repair their relationship after years of tension.

Prince Harry said that reconciliation with Prince William remains his only priority

Harry described family conflict as something many people can relate to, pointing to disagreements between siblings and strained relationships between parents and children.

Asked whether he believed the family rift could be repaired, Harry said, “The most important thing is to reconcile,” adding that he would encourage people to let go of the past when possible.

He also acknowledged that unresolved issues can be harder to move beyond when they continue affecting someone’s daily life.

“Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out,” he said. “With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile; that’s the key point.”

Harry later explained that his comments were not meant to criticize William or any other member of his family.

A Sussex spokesperson said the remark about “some people” was made generally and “was not directed at his family in any way.”