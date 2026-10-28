Prince Harry Is 'Mindful' of King Charles and Prince William’s Spotlight as Sussexes Face Fresh Overshadowing Claims
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is reportedly taking the schedules of King Charles III and Prince William into account as he plans future public appearances, amid renewed scrutiny over whether the Sussexes' activities could overshadow the working royals.
A source close to the Duke of Sussex told The Times that Harry does not intend to draw attention away from his father or brother. The comments come after several high-profile royal and Sussex appearances took place within days of one another in October.
Why Is Prince Harry Reportedly Mindful of the Royal Family’s Schedule?
According to The Times, the source said Harry "doesn't set out with an intention to try to pull focus" from Charles or William.
The source also said the duke needs advance notice of royal engagements so he can consider potential clashes when arranging his own activities.
The source specifically pointed to Charles' Caribbean trip and William's upcoming plans in India as events Harry is aware of when considering his schedule.
William is due to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize in Mumbai in November, while reports that Princess Catherine may accompany him had not been officially confirmed as of the latest reporting.
The comments were not made by Harry himself. They were attributed to someone described as being close to the duke.
Which Recent Events Renewed the Overshadowing Claims?
Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint public appearance since returning to the U.K. on Oct. 15, visiting three charities in Nottingham and greeting members of the public.
On the same day, Charles and Queen Camilla attended the ceremonial opening of the seventh Senedd in Cardiff. The King addressed members of the Welsh Parliament and met representatives of community and youth organizations.
Attention returned to the scheduling issue when Harry's GQ interview was published Oct. 20, the first day of the Sultan of Oman's state visit to the U.K. Charles, Camilla, William and Catherine welcomed Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at Windsor Castle that day.
The Sussexes said the magazine, rather than Harry, determined when the interview was published, according to reporting cited by The Times. The source also said cancelling the Nottingham appearance could have disappointed the charities involved.
What Harry Said About Charles and William
In the GQ interview, Harry spoke openly about his strained relationships with his father and brother. Asked whether he grieved those relationships, he replied, "Yes, of course."
Harry then said, "Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out," before adding that reconciliation was important to him. He also said, "Scars stick around forever," while encouraging people to let go of the past.
A spokesperson for Harry later clarified that the comment about some people not wanting reconciliation was not aimed at William or another member of his family.
The interview was recorded in New York in late September, rather than immediately before its Oct. 20 publication.
What Royal Engagements Are Coming Up?
Charles and Camilla are currently on a Caribbean tour running from Oct. 27 through Nov. 4. The itinerary includes the Bahamas and Guyana before the couple travel to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
William is also preparing for the Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai in November. Kensington Palace has not officially confirmed that Catherine will join him, although reports have suggested she could accompany him.
For Harry and Meghan, the scheduling issue is unlikely to disappear completely. The source told The Times that Harry does not always receive advance information about royal engagements, meaning some overlap may be unavoidable.