Prince Harry Is 'Mindful' of King Charles and Prince William’s Spotlight as Sussexes Face Fresh Overshadowing Claims

According to The Times, the source said Harry "doesn't set out with an intention to try to pull focus" from Charles or William.

The source also said the duke needs advance notice of royal engagements so he can consider potential clashes when arranging his own activities.

The source specifically pointed to Charles' Caribbean trip and William's upcoming plans in India as events Harry is aware of when considering his schedule.

William is due to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize in Mumbai in November, while reports that Princess Catherine may accompany him had not been officially confirmed as of the latest reporting.

The comments were not made by Harry himself. They were attributed to someone described as being close to the duke.