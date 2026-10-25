EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Consumed by Fury Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Return'

The appearance came two months after the Sussexes returned to Britain from California with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, despite remaining outside the working monarchy following their departure from royal duties in 2020.

A source claimed: "Catherine's frustration had intensified into her being consumed by fury following the Sussexes' Nottingham engagement, which revived painful memories of the couple's public criticism of the royal family.

"Catherine has spent years avoiding confrontation with Harry and Meghan out of consideration for her husband, Prince William, but is now increasingly reluctant to remain silent.

"She is said to be absolutely seething behind closed doors over Harry and Meghan's latest appearances, and the scenes in Nottingham have brought years of frustration bubbling back to the surface."

The insider continued, "From her perspective, there's something deeply upsetting about watching the Sussexes return to Britain, receive all this attention, and carry on with engagements that look remarkably similar to the royal duties they chose to walk away from.

"She's spent a long time trying to rise above the situation, partly because she knows how painful the fallout has been for William, but there's a feeling that her patience is wearing dangerously thin.

"The idea that everyone should simply move on and behave as though the past few years never happened is something she's finding increasingly difficult to stomach."