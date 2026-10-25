EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Consumed by Fury Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Return'
Oct. 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine is furious over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to royal-style public engagements, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Amid claims years of resentment have left her unwilling to welcome the couple back into the family, the Princess of Wales, 44, is said to be particularly upset following Harry, 42, and Markle's, 45, recent visit to Nottingham, where they greeted enthusiastic crowds and visited local charities on another of their "faux royal" trips.
Princess Catherine's Fury Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Return
The appearance came two months after the Sussexes returned to Britain from California with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, despite remaining outside the working monarchy following their departure from royal duties in 2020.
A source claimed: "Catherine's frustration had intensified into her being consumed by fury following the Sussexes' Nottingham engagement, which revived painful memories of the couple's public criticism of the royal family.
"Catherine has spent years avoiding confrontation with Harry and Meghan out of consideration for her husband, Prince William, but is now increasingly reluctant to remain silent.
"She is said to be absolutely seething behind closed doors over Harry and Meghan's latest appearances, and the scenes in Nottingham have brought years of frustration bubbling back to the surface."
The insider continued, "From her perspective, there's something deeply upsetting about watching the Sussexes return to Britain, receive all this attention, and carry on with engagements that look remarkably similar to the royal duties they chose to walk away from.
"She's spent a long time trying to rise above the situation, partly because she knows how painful the fallout has been for William, but there's a feeling that her patience is wearing dangerously thin.
"The idea that everyone should simply move on and behave as though the past few years never happened is something she's finding increasingly difficult to stomach."
Princess Catherine Demands Accountability Before Royal Reconciliation
"What Kate also finds particularly galling is the apparent expectation that Harry and Meghan can step straight back into the spotlight and enjoy the prestige that comes with being associated with the monarchy, without having to confront the consequences of everything they've said publicly," the source claimed.
"As far as she's concerned, there has to be some acknowledgment of the hurt caused before anybody can seriously talk about rebuilding relationships.
"She isn't necessarily opposed to the idea of the family eventually finding some common ground, but she feels that reconciliation has to involve accountability and genuine efforts to restore trust."
The insider added, "She doesn't want to see the monarchy turned into something people can walk away from when it becomes inconvenient and then embrace again whenever the attention and opportunities suit them.
Why Princess Catherine No Longer Trusts Meghan Markle
"The biggest obstacle is that Kate no longer feels comfortable having a completely open conversation with either Harry or Meghan – and especially Meghan. There's a concern that anything said behind closed doors could eventually be repeated publicly, taken out of context, or become the subject of another round of headlines.
"That's left her in an incredibly frustrating position because she has plenty she would apparently like to get off her chest, but she doesn't want to create another situation that could cause embarrassment for William or the wider family."
"One possibility she's said to be weighing up is having someone outside the immediate family quietly communicate her concerns, so there's no ambiguity about where she stands," the source noted. "She wants her feelings understood without exposing herself to another deeply personal confrontation that could make an already fractured relationship even worse."
Sussexes' Nottingham Visit Revives Royal Tensions
The Sussexes' Nottingham visit carried particular significance because the city hosted their first official joint engagement in 2017.
During their latest appearance, they visited several charities, including Epic Partners, an organization Harry has supported since 2013.
King Charles, 77, has clarified in a letter that Harry and Markle would continue operating as private citizens rather than working royals.