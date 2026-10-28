EXCLUSIVE: Why Thomas Markle's Handwriting Could Be Key to 'Abuse Images' Probe
Oct. 27 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Thomas Markle Sr.'s handwriting could become a crucial piece of evidence in a disturbing investigation into child sexual abuse images after similarities were identified between his personal notes and labels on DVDs allegedly containing illegal material, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 82-year-old former Hollywood lighting director, estranged father of Meghan Markle, 45, is under investigation in the Philippines after a collection of computers, discs and other belongings was handed to child protection authorities.
Handwriting Examined in DVD Investigation
Six DVDs reportedly containing particularly serious abuse material have now been examined alongside handwritten letters discovered among his possessions.
A source familiar with the case told us: "The handwriting could prove to be one of the most significant and key developments in this investigation. If experts can establish that the same person wrote the personal letters and labeled the discs, it gives investigators another potential connection to examine. But identifying handwriting is only one part of a much bigger evidentiary picture.
"What's particularly interesting is that the comparison involves personal correspondence and labels on discs allegedly containing some of the most disturbing material recovered. Investigators will want to understand exactly who wrote those labels, when they were written, and what that person knew about the contents.
"Any forensic assessment about the writing on the discs will raise important questions, but it doesn't answer them all. Even if the handwriting was eventually attributed to Thomas, that would not automatically establish that he possessed the images or knew what was stored on the discs. Those are separate matters that would need to be proved."
The insider noted, "The discovery of personal information on a hard drive could provide another investigative lead. The challenge for officers is establishing how that information came to be stored there, who had access to the equipment, and whether there is any reliable evidence linking an individual to the illegal material.
"The sheer range of items being examined shows how complicated this investigation could become. Officers are dealing with computers, DVDs, phones, tapes and storage cards, and each could contain information relevant to establishing the history and ownership of the collection."
"The handwriting analysis is potentially important because it gives investigators something physical to compare with the electronic evidence. But forensic opinions have limitations, particularly when samples are written on different surfaces with different instruments.
"One of the biggest questions will be whether investigators can establish a reliable chain of custody for the devices and discs. They need to know where the material was kept, who could access it, and whether anything was moved or altered before it was handed to authorities."
"There's still a considerable distance between identifying similarities in handwriting and proving criminal wrongdoing," the source explained. "The investigation will need to examine the forensic findings alongside the digital evidence, witness accounts and Thomas's denials before any firm conclusions can be reached."
Forensic Expert Finds Handwriting Similarities
Forensic document analyst Susan Ord told a publication: "In my opinion, it is probable the handwritten letters and writing on the gold CDs are written by the same person."
The finding could provide investigators with another avenue of inquiry as they attempt to establish who owned, handled, or labeled the discs.
However, the comparison does not establish who possessed the illegal material or whether Markle Sr. knew what the DVDs contained.
Ord explained she had identified similarities between lettering on the discs and writing in documents attributed to Thomas.
She added: "There are some similarities between some of the handwriting on paper and writing on the CDs."
The analyst also acknowledged limitations in comparing handwriting produced on different materials, particularly when different writing instruments are involved.
She added: "Any differences could be due to different writing tools used, writing surfaces, or natural variation."
Handwritten Letter to Meghan Markle
Among the documents examined was an apparent handwritten draft of a letter in which Markle Sr. expressed frustration over his estrangement from Meghan.
The note reportedly criticized his daughter's refusal to meet him and compared their fractured relationship with families affected by serious criminal convictions.
Markle Sr. wrote: "There are men sitting in prison who have committed unspeakable crimes and murder and their daughters visit them."
Investigators are now examining whether the handwriting evidence can help establish a clearer connection between the personal documents and the DVDs.
The investigation is said to have expanded to include computers, mobile phones, DVDs, VHS recordings, Hi8 tapes, photographic negatives, SD cards, books and pictures.
The inquiry could also extend beyond the Philippines, with potential investigative links to the United States and Mexico.
Thomas Markle Sr Denies Possessing Illegal Images
The handwriting assessment is significant because it offers investigators a possible connection between documents attributed to Markle Sr. and labels on the discs.
Nevertheless, similarities between handwriting samples are not equivalent to proof of criminal involvement, and the reported findings have not been tested in court.
Markle Sir. has previously denied possessing child sexual abuse images, describing the allegations against him as "sick" and "a bunch of lies."
He has also maintained that computers linked to the allegations were no longer in his possession after he left Mexico with his son in 2025.
Authorities have not announced criminal charges against Markle Sr. in connection with the reported discovery.