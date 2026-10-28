EXCLUSIVE: Why Thomas Markle's Handwriting Could Be Key to 'Abuse Images' Probe

The 82-year-old former Hollywood lighting director, estranged father of Meghan Markle , 45, is under investigation in the Philippines after a collection of computers, discs and other belongings was handed to child protection authorities.

Thomas Markle Sr. 's handwriting could become a crucial piece of evidence in a disturbing investigation into child sexual abuse images after similarities were identified between his personal notes and labels on DVDs allegedly containing illegal material, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Six DVDs reportedly containing particularly serious abuse material have now been examined alongside handwritten letters discovered among his possessions.

A source familiar with the case told us: "The handwriting could prove to be one of the most significant and key developments in this investigation. If experts can establish that the same person wrote the personal letters and labeled the discs, it gives investigators another potential connection to examine. But identifying handwriting is only one part of a much bigger evidentiary picture.

"What's particularly interesting is that the comparison involves personal correspondence and labels on discs allegedly containing some of the most disturbing material recovered. Investigators will want to understand exactly who wrote those labels, when they were written, and what that person knew about the contents.

"Any forensic assessment about the writing on the discs will raise important questions, but it doesn't answer them all. Even if the handwriting was eventually attributed to Thomas, that would not automatically establish that he possessed the images or knew what was stored on the discs. Those are separate matters that would need to be proved."

The insider noted, "The discovery of personal information on a hard drive could provide another investigative lead. The challenge for officers is establishing how that information came to be stored there, who had access to the equipment, and whether there is any reliable evidence linking an individual to the illegal material.

"The sheer range of items being examined shows how complicated this investigation could become. Officers are dealing with computers, DVDs, phones, tapes and storage cards, and each could contain information relevant to establishing the history and ownership of the collection."

"The handwriting analysis is potentially important because it gives investigators something physical to compare with the electronic evidence. But forensic opinions have limitations, particularly when samples are written on different surfaces with different instruments.

"One of the biggest questions will be whether investigators can establish a reliable chain of custody for the devices and discs. They need to know where the material was kept, who could access it, and whether anything was moved or altered before it was handed to authorities."

"There's still a considerable distance between identifying similarities in handwriting and proving criminal wrongdoing," the source explained. "The investigation will need to examine the forensic findings alongside the digital evidence, witness accounts and Thomas's denials before any firm conclusions can be reached."