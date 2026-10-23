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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Estrangement From Dad Thomas Now 'Justified,' Sources Claim — as He's Investigated for Child Sexual Abuse Material

Split photos of Thomas Markle Sr. and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle is reportedly being investigated for allegedly having child sexual abuse material.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle could finally get vindication over her bitter estrangement from her father after years of public criticism, as disturbing allegations against Thomas Markle Sr. threaten to cast their fractured relationship in an entirely different light, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, has not spoken to her father, 82, since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 42. Their relationship collapsed following a scandal involving staged paparazzi photographs, leaving Markle facing years of scrutiny over her refusal to reconcile.

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Meghan Markle's Father Faces Disturbing Allegations

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Photo of Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. is facing a police investigation in the Philippines.

Now, reports of a Philippine police investigation into alleged child sexual abuse material apparently discovered among her father's possessions have put the spotlight back on the family dispute.

A source claimed: "For years, Meghan has been subjected to relentless criticism over her decision to cut her father out of her life, with people questioning how she could turn her back on him and refusing to accept that there might have been deeply personal reasons behind that decision. These latest allegations may dramatically change the way people view the estrangement and perhaps make some of her harshest critics reconsider their judgment."

"Meghan also may now feel a degree of vindication after spending so long being portrayed as the one responsible for destroying their relationship," the insider claimed. "She has never publicly disclosed everything that went on behind closed doors, and the fact that she says she was made aware of disturbing allegations back in 2018 against her father now adds another dimension to a family breakdown that outsiders have often been quick to judge."

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Why Meghan Markle Could Feel Vindicated Over Estrangement

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle could gain public sympathy amid allegations against her father, sources claim.

"She could easily use this to quietly justify her estrangement from him, without explicitly stating anything definitive, as the allegations against her father at the moment are just that – allegations," the source suggested.

"But Meghan could understandably feel that the public conversation about her father has been extraordinarily one-sided for years. Rather than constantly demanding to know why she has refused to reconcile with him, people may finally begin to appreciate that there could be aspects of their relationship they simply knew nothing about."

The source noted, "There's also a distinction between feeling that your decision to maintain distance has been justified and taking any satisfaction in what has emerged. Meghan has made clear how distressed she is by the allegations, particularly the possibility that children may have been harmed. But after years of being condemned for keeping her father at arm's length, she may hope that people will finally stop treating her estrangement as something she owes the world an explanation for."

Other insiders say those sympathetic to Markle believe the allegations could change public perceptions of a woman frequently criticized for cutting ties with her father.

However, the allegations remain unproven, and there is no evidence Markle intends to use the investigation to defend her estrangement.

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Meghan Markle Responds to Allegations Against Her Father

Split photos of Thomas Markle Sr. and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle expressed distress over allegations involving her estranged father.

Responding to the reports about the allegations against her father, Markle said: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

She added: "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me."

Markle continued: "It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

The Duchess's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., 60, is said to have submitted a sworn statement to police in Cebu after allegedly discovering suspected child sexual abuse images among family possessions and computer files.

He said: "When I found this material, I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad." The allegations have not resulted in any publicly identified criminal charges against Thomas Sr.

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Meghan and Thomas Markle's Relationship Breakdown

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Photo of Thomas Markle Sr. and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. has remained estranged from Meghan since before her wedding.

The developments contrast sharply with Markle's earlier descriptions of her father, a former Hollywood lighting director who won two Emmy Awards.

Writing on her lifestyle blog The Tig in 2014, she praised his support for her acting ambitions.

She wrote: "He is the person who believed in this grand dream of mine well before I could even see it as a possibility."

Their relationship deteriorated after Thomas Sr. admitted arranging paparazzi photographs shortly before Markle married Harry at Windsor Castle.

In the couple's Netflix documentary, Markle recalled confronting him about the pictures.

She said: "It felt really cagey… and when we hung up, I looked at H. I was like, ‘I don't know why, but I don't believe him.'"

Harry reflected on the breakdown, saying: "She had a father before this. Now she doesn't have a father."

Thomas Sr., who suffered a stroke in 2022, subsequently experienced serious health complications, including a leg amputation.

He has never met Markle's children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

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