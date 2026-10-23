Meghan Markle 'Deeply Distressed' Over Child Abuse Allegations Against Her Father Thomas
Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is "deeply distressed" over the child abuse allegations against her father Thomas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, broke her silence on accusations a stash of inappropriate images of children were reportedly found at his home by claiming she had known about them for "eight years."
Meghan Aware Of 'Disturbing Allegations' For 8 Years
She told how the allegations against Thomas were passed to her in 2018 after a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police's royal protection team.
And the Duchess went on to explain that she never allowed her father, 82, to meet her children Prince Archie, seven, and five-year-old Princess Lilibet "for one reason: to protect them."
Meghan said in a statement: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.
"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.
"That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.
Absence From Father To "Protect' Children
"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.
"I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.
"Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."
Before Meghan's statement, Thomas had vehemently denied possessing indecent images of children, calling the accusations "sick lies."
Thomas said allegations made by his son, Thomas Jr., that he downloaded a huge stash of child s-- abuse images onto computers and cellphones "is the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."
'It's Just A Bunch Of Lies'
He told The Daily Mail: "I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me.
"I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.
"This is bulls---. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.'
RadarOnline.com recently told how Thomas Jr., allegedly discovered "hundreds, if not thousands" of such images in boxes at his residence in the Philippines.
Thomas Jr. reported the incident to authorities in the Philippines, according to The Sun, and police intend to collect the evidence in the near future.
"Now maybe people will finally understand why she has had nothing to do with her father since 2018," a source close to Meghan told the publication.
Thomas is currently in the United States. He left Cebu, Philippines, in May of this year after suffering a prior health emergency that led to an amputation. He had been living in the country since 2025.