Meghan Markle 'Deeply Distressed' Over Child Abuse Allegations Against Her Father Thomas

She told how the allegations against Thomas were passed to her in 2018 after a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police's royal protection team.

And the Duchess went on to explain that she never allowed her father, 82, to meet her children Prince Archie, seven, and five-year-old Princess Lilibet "for one reason: to protect them."

Meghan said in a statement: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.

"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.

"That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.