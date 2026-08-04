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Home > News > Meghan Markle

Inside Meghan Markle's Relationship With Estranged Dad Thomas Amid 'Critical' Health Woes

Thomas and Meghan Markle have been estranged since 2018.
Source: MEGA

Thomas and Meghan Markle have been estranged since 2018.

Aug. 4 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

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It's no secret that Meghan Markle has had a rocky relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, since just before tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.

As the Duchess of Sussex turns 45 years old, RadarOnline.com revisits the broken father-daughter bond and her response when he suffered "critical" health woes.

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Thomas Markle Rushed to the Hospital

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Thomas Markle needed a lower leg amputation in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle needed a lower leg amputation in December 2025.

Last December, Thomas was put under emergency medical care in the Philippines after developing a near-fatal blood clot.

"I took dad to a hospital close to our home and they did various scans and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger," the 81-year-old's son, Thomas Markle Jr., told the Daily Mail at the time. "They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the center of the city."

Despite their best efforts, Thomas Sr. later underwent a lower leg amputation.

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'Radio Silence From Montecito'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not initially contact Thomas, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not initially contact Thomas, according to a source.

According to a source, the Suits actress, 45, appeared to stand firmly by their ongoing estrangement by choosing not to immediately contact her distant dad even when he was rushed to the hospital in "critical" condition.

"The poor guy’s fighting for his life, and yet there’s radio silence from Montecito," a source shared with Radar at the time, referring to Meghan and Prince Harry's lavish home in Southern California.

"You’d think Meghan might find it in her heart to at least make a call and wish him well," the source continued. "But the wounds run so deep, and it seems that’s not going to change."

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Meghan Markle Contacts Estranged Dad

Meghan Markle reportedly got a letter to her estranged dad around one week after his surgery.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reportedly got a letter to her estranged dad around one week after his surgery.

However, Meghan appeared to have a change of heart days later.

The mother-of-two – who shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet with Harry – reportedly did send an email to him at some point, and had also allegedly contacted several hospitals in the area to find him, according to People. However, Thomas was seemingly not in possession of his phone at the time.

Although her efforts initially appeared unsuccessful, on December 10, 2025, a spokesperson for the Sussexes claimed that Meghan's correspondence was finally "safely in his hands."

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'No Sign of Reconciliation'

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Meghan Markle reportedly has 'no plans' to see her estranged dad amid his health woes.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reportedly has 'no plans' to see her estranged dad amid his health woes.

Thomas later decided to move from the Philippines to the U.S. to receive further medical care.

"He will be able to get the best prosthetics here and be surrounded by friends and family to support him," his daughter Samantha Markle confirmed. "Even though he has been through such traumatic times, this has been a positive spiritual experience for Dad."

But this doesn't mean that Meghan and Thomas' rift has been mended. As Radar previously reported, there was still "no sign of reconciliation" between the pair in May.

"People are questioning how Meghan can continue to keep such a distance when the circumstances are so stark," an insider said. "There is a perception that this is one of the most difficult chapters in their relationship, and the most brutal family move Meghan has ever made, as she has no plans to see her estranged father despite his ill health."

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