Inside Meghan Markle's Relationship With Estranged Dad Thomas Amid 'Critical' Health Woes

Thomas later decided to move from the Philippines to the U.S. to receive further medical care.

"He will be able to get the best prosthetics here and be surrounded by friends and family to support him," his daughter Samantha Markle confirmed. "Even though he has been through such traumatic times, this has been a positive spiritual experience for Dad."

But this doesn't mean that Meghan and Thomas' rift has been mended. As Radar previously reported, there was still "no sign of reconciliation" between the pair in May.

"People are questioning how Meghan can continue to keep such a distance when the circumstances are so stark," an insider said. "There is a perception that this is one of the most difficult chapters in their relationship, and the most brutal family move Meghan has ever made, as she has no plans to see her estranged father despite his ill health."