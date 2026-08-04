Trump and Melania's Separate Homes Offer Glimpse Into Their Marriage, Author Claims — After Couple Faced 'Divorce' Rumors

It's long been reported that Donald, 80, and Melania, 56, each have their own bedrooms in the White House. Now it appears that the living arrangement extends to their New York City homes in Trump Tower, where each occupies separate apartments as well.

Even when they did live together in the building's three-story penthouse with their son, Barron, Trump biographer Michael Wolff revealed the couple had distinct, differing styles of decorating.

"Trump's space in Trump Tower is gilded and ornate – Trump kitsch," Wolff wrote in his Substack. "Melania's is spare, sleek, beige. Parallel lives."

During a 2016 tour of the penthouse Melania gave Fox News, she stumbled when asked if the decor was her taste and if she helped furnish the space.

"Uh, it – it’s my taste," she stammered. "Uh, some of the stuff I redecorated. Some of the stuff they were original. And, uh, it's my taste, and I feel very comfortable in this space."