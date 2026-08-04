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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump and Melania's Separate Homes Offer Glimpse Into Their Marriage, Author Claims — After Couple Faced 'Divorce' Rumors

Donald and Melania Trump reportedly live very different lifestyles in their individual, separate bedrooms.
Source: mega

Donald and Melania Trump reportedly live very different lifestyles in their individual, separate bedrooms.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, live two completely separate and opposite lives outside of the White House, RadarOnline.com can share, leading to more speculation that when their time in Washington, D.C. is done, so is their marriage.

According to one prominent Trump author, the two have "parallel lives" that don't appear to connect any longer.

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Donald and Melania Trump Trading Spaces

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Melania is said to enjoy a muted motif, while Donald loves to show off his gold possessions.
Source: prime video

Melania Trump is said to enjoy a muted motif, while the president loves to show off his gold possessions.

It's long been reported that Donald, 80, and Melania, 56, each have their own bedrooms in the White House. Now it appears that the living arrangement extends to their New York City homes in Trump Tower, where each occupies separate apartments as well.

Even when they did live together in the building's three-story penthouse with their son, Barron, Trump biographer Michael Wolff revealed the couple had distinct, differing styles of decorating.

"Trump's space in Trump Tower is gilded and ornate – Trump kitsch," Wolff wrote in his Substack. "Melania's is spare, sleek, beige. Parallel lives."

During a 2016 tour of the penthouse Melania gave Fox News, she stumbled when asked if the decor was her taste and if she helped furnish the space.

"Uh, it – it’s my taste," she stammered. "Uh, some of the stuff I redecorated. Some of the stuff they were original. And, uh, it's my taste, and I feel very comfortable in this space."

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Melania Trump Reportedly Feels Blue in the White House

The couple have separate apartments at Donald's Trump Tower.
Source: mega

The couple have separate apartments at the president's Trump Tower.

One place Melania reportedly is not very comfortable is the White House. As Radar has reported, sources said part of Melania's demands before her husband ran for president in 2024 was a repeat of her private lifestyle during her first stay in the White House.

"It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there," the insider said after Donald won the last election. "They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines – if not in the very same rooms."

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A 'Transactional Marriage'

One expert said it's another example of their disconnect.
Source: mega

One expert said it's another example of their disconnect.

According to Melania’s former senior advisor and best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania has simply become a thing for Donald to show off.

"I do believe it’s a transactional marriage," Wolkoff suggested. "Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades (as a model)."

Despite being married for 20 years, the insider claimed: "To put it succinctly, Melania finds Donald revolting."

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Melania reportedly can't stand her husband.
Source: mega

Melania reportedly can't stand her husband.

That's a revelation Radar has reported before, with Wolff openly speculating the Trumps may already be separated.

"At one point I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'So what's going on?'" he told 60 Minutes Australia. "And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f------ guts'."

Wolff bluntly told the overseas news program there are likely several reasons why we have seen so little of Melania during term two.

"Well, other than the fact he has a long history of relationships with other women, p--- stars and the like, and that he's not a very nice guy and he doesn't listen to anyone ever, so I doubt if he would listen to his wife... should I go on?"

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