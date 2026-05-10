Thomas recently relocated from the Philippines back to the US following a below-the-knee amputation in December 2025, after a life-threatening blood clot cut off circulation to his foot.

Now undergoing rehabilitation, he is preparing to be fitted with a state-of-the-art prosthetic limb while staying at an undisclosed location closer to medical support and family.

One insider close to the situation told us: "For many observers, this moment feels like a turning point – Thomas is elderly, he has undergone a serious, life-altering surgery, and yet there is still no sign of a reconciliation.

"People are questioning how Meghan can continue to keep such a distance when the circumstances are so stark."

"There is a perception that this is one of the most difficult chapters in their relationship, and the most brutal family move Meghan has ever made, as she has no plans to see her estranged father despite his ill health," a source claimed.