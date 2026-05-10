EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Most Brutal Family Move Yet Exposed' — 'Cruel' Duchess Has 'No Plans' to See Estranged Amputee Dad As He Moves Back to US To Get Prosthetic Leg Fitted
May 10 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing another wave of furious criticism over her relationship with her father as Thomas Markle is returning to live in the US permanently to get a prosthetic leg fitted – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the duchess has no immediate plans to see him despite his worsening health.
Ex-Suits actress Meghan, 44, has been estranged from her father, 81-year-old Thomas, since before her 2018 wedding to 41-year-old Prince Harry.
Thomas Markle Returns to US for Rehabilitation
Thomas recently relocated from the Philippines back to the US following a below-the-knee amputation in December 2025, after a life-threatening blood clot cut off circulation to his foot.
Now undergoing rehabilitation, he is preparing to be fitted with a state-of-the-art prosthetic limb while staying at an undisclosed location closer to medical support and family.
One insider close to the situation told us: "For many observers, this moment feels like a turning point – Thomas is elderly, he has undergone a serious, life-altering surgery, and yet there is still no sign of a reconciliation.
"People are questioning how Meghan can continue to keep such a distance when the circumstances are so stark."
"There is a perception that this is one of the most difficult chapters in their relationship, and the most brutal family move Meghan has ever made, as she has no plans to see her estranged father despite his ill health," a source claimed.
Thomas Markle Has Gone 'Through Such Traumatic Times'
Thomas' move back to the US was confirmed by his elder daughter, Samantha, who said, "Dad made the decision to come back to the US for ongoing medical care. He will be able to get the best prosthetics here and be surrounded by friends and family to support him. Even though he has been through such traumatic times, this has been a positive spiritual experience for Dad."
Former Hollywood lighting director Thomas had been living in Cebu in a modest high-rise apartment costing around $600 a month, where he was cared for by his son, Thomas Markle Jr.
Following his recent amputation surgery, Thomas revealed he hopes to regain mobility with the help of a prosthetic limb and an electric wheelchair.
"The next stage is to get an electric wheelchair and then a prosthetic leg," Thomas said.
He has continued to express a desire to reconnect with his daughter, to whom he has not spoken in years and who has never introduced him to her children, six-year-old Archie and four-year-old Lilibet.
After his grueling operation, Meghan's representatives said she had "reached out" to her father, with reports she sent a letter to his hospital bedside via US embassy officials.
But the gesture has done little to quell speculation about the depth of her estrangement from Thomas, particularly as no in-person meeting has taken place despite his hardships.
'Time Is Running Out for Thomas'
During his time in the Philippines, Thomas also spoke about finding companionship with 46-year-old nurse Rio Canedo, who supported him through his recovery and accompanied him to the airport as he returned to the US.
He has said he hopes she will visit him again as he adjusts to the next phase of his rehabilitation.
As questions continue to circulate about whether father and daughter will reconcile, one source said: "Time running out for Thomas is becoming a factor here – and that makes the absence of any direct contact from Meghan all the more biting.
"It's actually unbelievable a daughter with her resources cannot be bothered to reconcile with him, especially now he is back in the States."