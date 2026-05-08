EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Meghan Markle Is Suiting Up… For 'Suits' — As Cash-Strapped Duchess Needs a Job, Stat!

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, starred on the USA Network legal drama for seven seasons before stepping away when she joined the royal family in 2018.

Its final episode aired just one year later, but the series gained new popularity in 2023, breaking streaming records once it was added to Netflix.

Show creator Aaron Korsh has since hinted at filming a follow-up.

"We might do a Suits movie," he acknowledged. "That could be fun."

One source insisted Markle is not interested in returning to the series.

Meanwhile, Harry, 41, staunchly opposes his wife – who played paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane – joining the project, said the source: "Harry is very turned off by Hollywood and has this view that it's beneath Meghan now.