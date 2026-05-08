EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Meghan Markle Is Suiting Up… For 'Suits' — As Cash-Strapped Duchess Needs a Job, Stat!
May 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Hard-up Meghan Markle is warming to the idea of returning to the Suits universe – even though husband Prince Harry thinks it's a terrible idea, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Meg knows a reunion movie would be an easy win for her in terms of visibility and rebuilding public goodwill," said a source. "Plus, the huge payday she could likely negotiate is a major incentive."
Harry Rejects Meghan’s ‘Suits’ Return
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, starred on the USA Network legal drama for seven seasons before stepping away when she joined the royal family in 2018.
Its final episode aired just one year later, but the series gained new popularity in 2023, breaking streaming records once it was added to Netflix.
Show creator Aaron Korsh has since hinted at filming a follow-up.
"We might do a Suits movie," he acknowledged. "That could be fun."
One source insisted Markle is not interested in returning to the series.
Meanwhile, Harry, 41, staunchly opposes his wife – who played paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane – joining the project, said the source: "Harry is very turned off by Hollywood and has this view that it's beneath Meghan now.
Harry Sees Acting as Regression
He doesn't understand why she'd want to go backwards when she's supposed to be focusing on bigger, more meaningful things."
The former Deal or No Deal briefcase model said herself that she was "done" acting and had zero "intention" of making a comeback in the future.
However, that was before the couple's $100million Netflix deal proved to be a disaster, with Harry and Markle reportedly failing to produce bingeable content.
Meghan Facing Hollywood Make-or-Break Moment
This March, news broke that her latest series, With Love, Meghan, won't get a third season – and the streamer would no longer be an investor in her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
She's now resorted to appearing at girls' weekends to bring in cash, in addition to appearing as herself in a cameo for the upcoming flick Close Personal Friends.
As of right now, warn insiders, it's acting or bust for Markle. "I think she should come back. I think she will come back," shared onetime Suits costar Eric Roberts. "And I think she's going to be fantastic and remind everybody's mind."