EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel 'Plotting to Spin Wheel By Dumping Late Night Gabfests' to Become 'Game Show King'

"As he looks at the declining and contracting talk show world, Jimmy is preparing for what's next," shared an insider.

"With the right idea, game shows can be very cheap to produce, and Jimmy also sees these projects as potentially employing a lot of his family members and longtime staffers should Jimmy Kimmel Live! end its run in the next few years."

While his namesake series has been renewed through May 2027, the ABC employee was temporarily taken off the air last fall after comments he made about late political activist Charlie Kirk drew ire from President Donald Trump and others.

"His talk show is important to him, but Jimmy is now out to prove to his bosses that he can be useful in many other ways beyond just hosting," said the insider. "He's been helping to create interesting shows and unique formats for going on 30 years."