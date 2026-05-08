EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake 'Snubs Joey Fatone's Documentary' in Wake of Humiliating DWI Bodycam Footage Release
May 8 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Pop star Justin Timberlake appears in archival footage in former NSYNC bandmate Joey Fatone's documentary, Boy Band Confidential, but sources told RadarOnline.com that the SexyBack singer refused to sit for a new interview for the Investigation Discovery series.
"Joey asked – again and again," one source revealed. "Calls, texts, personal outreach. He really wanted Justin on camera for this. Justin said no every time."
'No Bad Blood'
"There isn't any bad blood," shared the insider who explained: "Justin doesn't participate in projects he can't shape. This is Joey's narrative – and Justin doesn't hand over his story."
Sources said Timberlake has spent years carefully curating his image and isn't eager to revisit his boy band era on someone else's terms – especially with the documentary exploring the darker side of the industry, including NSYNC's late former manager, Lou Pearlman, who was convicted of financial crimes.
Justin Keeping A Low Profile
Some insiders have denied the chatter, but another – citing Timberlake's 2024 bust and guilty plea to driving while ability impaired – said: "Right now, Justin is keeping a very low profile after his arrest."