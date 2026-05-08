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Home > Exclusives > Justin Timberlake
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EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake 'Snubs Joey Fatone's Documentary' in Wake of Humiliating DWI Bodycam Footage Release

Justin Timberlake has snubbed the Joey Fatone documentary following backlash over DWI bodycam footage.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake has snubbed the Joey Fatone documentary following backlash over DWI bodycam footage.

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May 8 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Pop star Justin Timberlake appears in archival footage in former NSYNC bandmate Joey Fatone's documentary, Boy Band Confidential, but sources told RadarOnline.com that the SexyBack singer refused to sit for a new interview for the Investigation Discovery series.

"Joey asked – again and again," one source revealed. "Calls, texts, personal outreach. He really wanted Justin on camera for this. Justin said no every time."

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'No Bad Blood'

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Joey Fatone reportedly asked Justin Timberlake multiple times to appear in 'Boy Band Confidential,' but the singer declined new interviews for the series.
Source: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE / MEGA

Joey Fatone allegedly asked Justin Timberlake multiple times to appear in 'Boy Band Confidential,' but the singer declined new interviews for the series.

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"There isn't any bad blood," shared the insider who explained: "Justin doesn't participate in projects he can't shape. This is Joey's narrative – and Justin doesn't hand over his story."

Sources said Timberlake has spent years carefully curating his image and isn't eager to revisit his boy band era on someone else's terms – especially with the documentary exploring the darker side of the industry, including NSYNC's late former manager, Lou Pearlman, who was convicted of financial crimes.

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Justin Keeping A Low Profile

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There is 'no bad blood' between the two.
Source: OConnor-Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

There is 'no bad blood' between the two.

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Some insiders have denied the chatter, but another – citing Timberlake's 2024 bust and guilty plea to driving while ability impaired – said: "Right now, Justin is keeping a very low profile after his arrest."

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