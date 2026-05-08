EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Wasting Away' — How Shrinking Actress Has Sparked Fresh Fears for Her Health
May 8 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Angelina Jolie has sparked fresh panic over her health, with insiders blaming ex Brad Pitt and their bitter, years-long legal war for her shocking decline.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that a specter of her former bombshell self, the Tomb Raider alum, recently showed up to Shanghai Fashion Week, appearing sallow and exhausted, triggering a tidal wave of online comments from seriously concerned fans.
Jolie’s Frail Appearance Sparks Concern
Among the words used to describe the 50-year-old's startling physical state were "unwell," "tired" and "cadaverous."
A trial date has finally been set for February 2027, but struggling Jolie is requesting it be pushed back by nine months – which Pitt is now vehemently fighting.
According to fresh court documents, the leading man alleges their once-shared vino biz is being "stymied by the dispute," and he wants them both to "move on with their lives" at last.
The grudge-holding duo has been battling it out in court since 2016, when an infamous flight from hell spurred the actress to file for divorce.
Angelina’s Health Battle Deepens
During that "difficult" time, Jolie sensationally revealed she developed Bell's palsy, later explaining that her "body reacts very strongly to stress."
Temporary facial paralysis isn't the only awful way the tension has manifested as their legal back-and-forth has dragged on and on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I honestly feel I am getting sick from worry," Jolie lamented in 2021.
Though the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars eventually finalized their nasty split in 2024, "Angie can't properly recover while the winery lawsuit is still hanging over her," the source said.
"Everyone can see the toll it's taking on her. She looks so frail – and there's a growing sense that her health is only going to get worse."