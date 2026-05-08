EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Wasting Away' — How Shrinking Actress Has Sparked Fresh Fears for Her Health

Among the words used to describe the 50-year-old's startling physical state were "unwell," "tired" and "cadaverous."

A trial date has finally been set for February 2027, but struggling Jolie is requesting it be pushed back by nine months – which Pitt is now vehemently fighting.

According to fresh court documents, the leading man alleges their once-shared vino biz is being "stymied by the dispute," and he wants them both to "move on with their lives" at last.

The grudge-holding duo has been battling it out in court since 2016, when an infamous flight from hell spurred the actress to file for divorce.