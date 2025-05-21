EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Gripped With Fear' Her Bell's Palsy Will Return As One-Year Anniversary of Brad Pitt Divorce Looms for 'Lonely and Tormented' Actress

She said in an interview after her recovery: "My body reacts very strongly to stress.

"My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell's palsy six months before my divorce."

Bell's palsy causes sudden weakness or paralysis in the muscles on one side of the face, often resulting from stress or viral infections.

Jolie previously attributed the onset of the condition to the immense stress surrounding her marital breakdown.

In a 2017 interview she said: "Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health."

The divorce between Jolie and Pitt was finalized on December 30, 2024, concluding an eight-year legal battle that began after Jolie filed for separation in September 2016.