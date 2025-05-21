EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Gripped With Fear' Her Bell's Palsy Will Return As One-Year Anniversary of Brad Pitt Divorce Looms for 'Lonely and Tormented' Actress
Angelina Jolie is gripped with fear her crippling Bell's palsy may return as the first anniversary of the finalization of her Brad Pitt divorce approaches, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress and humanitarian, 49, who filed for divorce from the Fight Club star, 61, in 2016, finally had it signed off in December 2024 — and six months before developed Bell's, leaving her face paralysed.
Major Trigger
She said in an interview after her recovery: "My body reacts very strongly to stress.
"My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell's palsy six months before my divorce."
Bell's palsy causes sudden weakness or paralysis in the muscles on one side of the face, often resulting from stress or viral infections.
Jolie previously attributed the onset of the condition to the immense stress surrounding her marital breakdown.
In a 2017 interview she said: "Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health."
The divorce between Jolie and Pitt was finalized on December 30, 2024, concluding an eight-year legal battle that began after Jolie filed for separation in September 2016.
Painful Split
The couple, who have six children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – had been declared legally single in 2019 but continued to negotiate custody and financial arrangements, including disputes over the Château Miraval winery they formerly co-owned.
As the one-year mark of the divorce finalization nears, sources have told RadarOnline.com she is experiencing heightened anxiety about her health.
A source said: "Ange is terrified it will come back and leave her paralysed again.
"The divorce anniversary will be massively triggering for her and could easily cause it to return.
"She's doing her best to look after herself, but she knows how horrific the physical impacts of stress can be – and this divorce anniversary will be super-stressful."
More Health Battles
In addition to Bell's palsy, Jolie has previously battled hypertension and underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 after learning she carried a gene that increased her risk of breast cancer.
And she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in 2015 as a preventive measure.
Jolie has reflected on the physical manifestations of her stress by previously stating: "I can't tell if it's menopause or if it's just been the year I've had."
She noted changes such as graying hair and dry skin, attributing them to the intense stress she endured during her divorce proceedings.
EXCLUSIVE: Country Sensation Miranda Lambert 'Tiring of Lazybones Husband' – With Pals Saying Her Ex-Cop Partner Sticks Up His Feet While She Does All the Work
Looking Ahead
Despite these challenges, Jolie continues to focus on her family and career.
She has portrayed opera singer Maria Callas in a biopic of the star – a role she has described as both daunting and therapeutic.
In a recent interview, she said: "My kids are my closest friends."
Insiders say she wants to flee the U.S. for a new life on Colombia as soon as her children all leave her home.
They added she blames Pitt for poisoning the Oscars committee against her as she was snubbed at the last Academy Awards despite her show-stopping performance as Maria.