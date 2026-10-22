Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Thomas Investigated Over Alleged 'Stash of Inappropriate Child Images' — After 'His Own Son Turned Him In'

His son, Thomas Jr., allegedly discovered "hundreds, if not thousands" of such images in boxes at his residence in the Philippines.

Meghan Markle 's estranged father, Thomas , is allegedly being investigated after a large number of inappropriate images of children were reportedly found at his home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father for years.

"Now maybe people will finally understand why she has had nothing to do with her father since 2018," a source close to Meghan told the publication.

Thomas Jr. reported the incident to authorities in the Philippines, according to The Sun , and police intend to collect the evidence in the near future.

"He will be able to get the best prosthetics here and be surrounded by friends and family to support him," his daughter Samantha Markle said at the time of her father's condition. "Even though he has been through such traumatic times, this has been a positive spiritual experience for Dad."

Thomas is currently in the United States. He left Cebu, Philippines, in May of this year after suffering a health emergency that led to an amputation. He had been living in the country since 2025.

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Thomas Markle Jr. said he contacted the FBI and local authorities.

His son said he found the shocking child s-- abuse images in boxes at his dad's property months after leaving the Philippines.

Upon discovering them, he claimed he contacted the FBI in the U.S. and also submitted a statement to local police.

"When I found this material, I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad," he said in a recent interview. "I have supported, cared for him, and helped him for years – but that stops now."

"I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him," he added.